Police investigating death of baby born on Jeju Air flight

Published: 01 Jun. 2025, 12:34
A Jeju Air airplane [NEWS1]

Police have launched an investigation after a newborn died aboard a flight from the Philippines to Incheon International Airport.
 
According to the Incheon International Airport Police on Sunday, a report was made to emergency services at 6:44 a.m. that “a baby born on the plane is not breathing.” The infant, a newborn boy, was found in cardiac arrest and rushed to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead.
 

The incident occurred on a Jeju Air flight that departed from Clark in the Philippines and landed at Incheon at 6:21 a.m.
 
Police said they plan to question the mother, a woman in her 30s and a Philippine national, about the circumstances of the birth and the cause of the baby’s death.
 
“As the baby was born and died on a Korean-flagged aircraft, Korean authorities will handle the investigation,” a police official said. “We will thoroughly examine the circumstances of the birth and what led to the child’s death.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
