Run, ride and resist the urge to quit in Seoul’s triathlon
Published: 01 Jun. 2025, 18:28 Updated: 01 Jun. 2025, 18:37
- LEE SOO-JUNG
Underneath the bright sunlight, passionate triathlon participants were soaked in sweat, making an energetic escape from the mundane and bustling city along the tranquility of the Han River.
And I was one of them — testing my limits and endurance through three athletic events on land, by wheel and in the water.
On Friday, thousands of people participated in the first day of a three-day riverside triathlon, the “MY PACE Hangang Triathlon Festival,” hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government. This year’s event marked the second of its kind after launching last year.
Arriving at Ttukseom Hangang Park in eastern Seoul at around 1 p.m., early bird participants with gleaming medals around their necks after already completing the triathlon that morning caught my attention. I was overwhelmed with a sense of self-doubt, believing that I would not return home gloriously like them, because I am generally a nonathletic person who never received grades above C in physical education during my high school years.
Despite an urge to run away from reality, I registered with the triathlon staffers, feigning peace at heart. To calm myself from the fear and anxiety snarling inside my head, I reminded myself that the city’s triathlon is not a race to break records but an opportunity to let people run, cycle and swim at their own pace.
This mindset made me more lighthearted. With my feet planted on the starting line for the 5-kilometer run, the first leg of the race, I realized, “The time has come.”
Racing along the river
Marathon participants began the race at different starting times. Around 10 to 20 runners departed from the starting point every five to 10 minutes with a pacemaker leading the cohort.
“We will be running at a pace of 6 minutes and 30 seconds to 7 minutes per kilometer,” the pacemaker from my group said, setting us up for a 10-minute, 30-second to 11-minute, 41-second mile time. “If you are a fast runner, you can go ahead of us. When you prefer a slow run, you can just follow us at your own speed.”
At 1:40 p.m., I began my race with an athletic spirit that came out of nowhere.
After sprinting some 500 meters, I started to fall behind. What relieved me was that there were some other stragglers like me. They did not seem bothered, and neither did I.
I decided to stroll and fully enjoy the moment — out of the office on a weekday and away from the hectic political happenings that I have to monitor around the clock.
Sunlight shimmered on the surface of the dark blue Han River and the lush greenery alongside the running trail made me feel closer to nature in the heart of the city. The occasional riverside breeze mixed with the fresh scent of grass cooled my body as the mercury soared to a daytime high of nearly 29 degrees Celsius (84.2 degrees Fahrenheit).
A couple in their 30s, who came across the event on Instagram, said they ran slower than their normal pace to appreciate the Han River scenery with their own eyes through this triathlon.
When several runners seemingly in my parents’ age went ahead of me, I started to think: “I can do better.” Reminding myself that I am in my mid-20s, I sprinted once again. However, that passion and energy did not last long.
Sweat soaked my face and body. My breathing became tougher. I was about to be extremely dehydrated, especially with the temperature climbing. Sadly, there weren’t any drinking fountains alongside the track.
Ironically, the exhaustion motivated me to reach the halfway point — Olympic Bridge — where dozens of cups of water awaited the runners. I barbarically gulped down three cups of water in seconds without any dignity.
After passing the four-kilometer mark, my ankle started to ache. But I was determined to complete the race fairly and squarely. Safety guards constantly offered words of encouragement, saying, “You got this!” These were my cheerleaders.
At around 2:40 p.m., I successfully finished my race. Despite being the final finisher from my group, I was in awe that I completed the race — as a person with poor athletic ability.
Cityscape cycling
Cycling came next. The distance was double the run.
The Seoul city government prepared 2,600 public bicycles, called Ttareungi, for participants.
When I was borrowing a bicycle, I realized, "Oh, I am five feet tall.” Being shorter than the average Korean, my legs do not fit Ttareungi for adults, so I got on a children’s Ttareungi.
Even with a perfectly-sized bicycle, I was still afraid of cycling 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) as I had not ridden a bicycle in the past three years.
Once I passed the 2-kilometer mark, I suddenly felt drained and even considered giving up. Unlike most participants on adult bicycles with larger wheels, mine had smaller wheels, forcing me to pedal more frequently and faster.
“Failing to cycle for more than 2 kilometers would be disappointing, especially when I am capable of running 5 kilometers on foot,” I told myself.
At around 4:20 p.m., I crossed the finish line safely without a single fall. I thought that maybe my physical ability was greater than I had believed for years.
Another participant, a man in his 30s surnamed Chu, did not look exhausted at all. “Taking in the scenery of the Han River while riding a bicycle was enjoyable,” Chu said.
Swimming with Seoulites
At around 4:40 p.m., I dipped into a lazy river pool in the park for a 200-meter (656-foot) swim. It was my final mission of the day.
No specific strokes were required — it was freestyle swimming.
Although I originally intended to use this session to wash off my sweat, the water was extremely frigid. After shivering for several minutes in the pool to adjust to the water, my fatigued body floated along the current. In some moments, I did some dog-paddling as if I were a happy golden retriever in the pool.
It was a moment of aquatic relaxation.
Unlike me, some brave people dove directly into the Han River. The city government prepared two other swimming courses in the river: a 300-meter swim for beginners and a 1-kilometer swim for advanced swimmers.
The city assured the swimmers by informing them that the river’s water is clean and safe. It hung up banners that read: "The Han River contains less than 10 colon bacillus per milliliter on average, below the global standard for triathlon swimming — 1,000 colon bacillus."
On a floating deck on the river, courageous swimmers were wearing flippers, goggles and life jackets. Some had buoyancy inflatables attached to them. They were ready.
A 32-year-old, Jeon Se-eun, said he was “nervous” as it was his first time swimming in open water. “I wanted to give it a try after seeing Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon swim in the Han River last year,” Jeon said.
“At first, I thought it would be easy,” Kim said. “But as I swam, I thought it was not something to be taken lightly and my spirit to challenge myself grew bolder. Now, I want to try a more advanced level of swimming next time.”
Some swimmers who failed to complete the race were rescued by lifeguards and brought back to the deck by the guards on surfboards.
The most fearless swimmers traversed from the northern side to the southern side of the Han River — a distance of one kilometer. They were required to wear wetsuits. As he did last year, the Seoul mayor also completed swimming this year.
The festival also offered other activities including giant inflatable water slides, Han River jump photo zones, kayaking, yachting, group pilates and physical fitness tests.
Another 34-year-old participant, surnamed Yoo, who completed the triathlon on Saturday, said her pace in running improved as she raced with other marathoners in a group, adding that they helped "boost her dopamine."
So, the final results?
Despite my worries, I did not return home empty-handed. I earned a medal in all three sports categories: running, cycling and swimming.
Medals were given by event, with participants who only finished running getting one medal for that category.
The accomplishment surprised my family, who thought I would never complete the triathlon — especially the running and cycling courses, which require perseverance.
Long story short, I survived. After all, I was never a quitter.
