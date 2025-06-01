 Two fatalities reported in separate mountain accidents on Saturday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Two fatalities reported in separate mountain accidents on Saturday

Published: 01 Jun. 2025, 16:25
Seoraksan National Park in Gangwon [YONHAP]

Seoraksan National Park in Gangwon [YONHAP]

 
Two fatal mountain accidents occurred on Saturday, a grim reminder of the risks during Korea's favorable season for hiking.
 
A man in his 60s died after falling from a cliff in a restricted area of Mount Seorak National Park in Inje, Gangwon, early Saturday morning.
 

Related Article

The man fell approximately 10 meters (32 feet) from a cliff near Ansan on the park’s northwestern ridge at around 4 a.m., according to the Mount Seorak National Park Office under the Korea National Park Service.
 
After receiving a call from the 119 emergency control center, the park office dispatched a special mountain rescue team. Personnel from the Hwandonghae Special Disaster Response Service and Inje Fire Station's mountain rescue team also joined the operation.
 
Rescuers reportedly encountered difficulty accessing the site due to the steep and rugged terrain.
 
Authorities said the man had been hiking with a group organized by a mountaineering club when he crossed into a no-entry zone where the fall occurred. Police and park officials are investigating the exact cause of the accident.
 
Later that same day, a man in his 30s died after falling while rock climbing at Insubong Peak in Mount Bukhan National Park in Goyang, Gyeonggi.
 
The man fell approximately 30 meters while scaling the rock face at around 4 p.m., according to police and fire authorities. He suffered multiple fractures across his body and was later pronounced dead.
 
Police are investigating the details of the fall.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL, CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags Hiking fall accident

More in Social Affairs

Run, ride and resist the urge to quit in Seoul’s triathlon

Woman accused of double voting attends arrest warrant hearing

'We can fire you anyway': 42% of Korean workers say they can't take parental leave

Two fatalities reported in separate mountain accidents on Saturday

Man suspected of killing family said he did so over fear suicide would transfer debt to them

Related Stories

Move over K-pop: K-hiking is the new must-do activity for tourists in Seoul

Seeing in the New Year: Great spots to watch the first sunrise of 2025

Hiking shoes for hire

Cold snap hits Korea as snow blankets Gangwon mountains

Seoul shivers through coldest morning of autumn as first ice appears
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)