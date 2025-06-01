Two fatalities reported in separate mountain accidents on Saturday
Published: 01 Jun. 2025, 16:25
Two fatal mountain accidents occurred on Saturday, a grim reminder of the risks during Korea's favorable season for hiking.
A man in his 60s died after falling from a cliff in a restricted area of Mount Seorak National Park in Inje, Gangwon, early Saturday morning.
The man fell approximately 10 meters (32 feet) from a cliff near Ansan on the park’s northwestern ridge at around 4 a.m., according to the Mount Seorak National Park Office under the Korea National Park Service.
After receiving a call from the 119 emergency control center, the park office dispatched a special mountain rescue team. Personnel from the Hwandonghae Special Disaster Response Service and Inje Fire Station's mountain rescue team also joined the operation.
Rescuers reportedly encountered difficulty accessing the site due to the steep and rugged terrain.
Authorities said the man had been hiking with a group organized by a mountaineering club when he crossed into a no-entry zone where the fall occurred. Police and park officials are investigating the exact cause of the accident.
Later that same day, a man in his 30s died after falling while rock climbing at Insubong Peak in Mount Bukhan National Park in Goyang, Gyeonggi.
The man fell approximately 30 meters while scaling the rock face at around 4 p.m., according to police and fire authorities. He suffered multiple fractures across his body and was later pronounced dead.
Police are investigating the details of the fall.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL, CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
