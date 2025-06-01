 Woman accused of double voting attends arrest warrant hearing
Woman accused of double voting attends arrest warrant hearing

Published: 01 Jun. 2025, 17:21
A woman suspected of illegally voting twice during the May 29-30 early voting period attends an arrest warrant hearing at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on June 1. [NEWS1]

A woman suspected of illegally voting twice — once using her husband's identity — during last week's early voting period attended a hearing for an arrest warrant in Seoul on Sunday.
 
Before the hearing at the Seoul Central District Court, the woman, identified only by the surname Park, expressed remorse for her alleged actions.
 
"I am sorry," she told reporters when asked about her motive.
 
When questioned whether the act was premeditated, Park strongly denied it, saying she "made a wrong choice in the moment." She also denied having committed similar offenses in the past.
 
Park, a contract worker at the Gangnam Ward Office's health center, faces allegations that she cast a ballot using her husband's identity at a Daechi 2-dong polling station on Thursday, the first day of early voting for the June 3 presidential election, and then cast her own vote five hours later.
 
At the time of the alleged incident, she had been appointed as an election official responsible for issuing ballot papers to voters.

Yonhap
