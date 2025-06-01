Sunday's fortune: Family first, feelings mixed and small wins shine today
Published: 01 Jun. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Finances and spending cues
💪 Health: Energy levels and well-being
❤️ Love: Emotional connections and romantic trends
🧭 Lucky directions: Best directions for harmony and luck
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 Be mindful of both age and physical limits.
🔹 A spirited day that makes you forget time.
🔹 Take charge of house tasks with care.
🔹 Don’t give up until it’s truly over.
🔹 Do your best and accept the outcome.
🔹 Passion and confidence fuel true love.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West
🔹 Parents can't win over their children's will.
🔹 Adapt your pace to the times.
🔹 Avoid a mindset of indispensability.
🔹 Too many opinions can derail progress.
🔹 The grass may seem greener elsewhere.
🔹 Showcase individuality over fleeting trends.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 You may enjoy an unexpected treat today.
🔹 Gain both respect and results.
🔹 Spend a little, gain a lot.
🔹 Hard work starts to bear fruit.
🔹 Progress follows your plans closely.
🔹 Goals are reached, and fulfillment follows.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Good things grow when shared.
🔹 Opportunities may open in all directions.
🔹 Family harmony brings peace of mind.
🔹 Emotional connections deepen.
🔹 Expect a joyful meet-up or reunion.
🔹 You may meet someone you admire.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 East
🔹 Small efforts lead to great outcomes.
🔹 Minor gains build lasting value.
🔹 Share household responsibilities as a team.
🔹 Crowds may bring good fortune.
🔹 Family bonds strengthen through warmth.
🔹 Everything may feel perfectly aligned.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 South
🔹 Today is more about giving than receiving.
🔹 Generosity now returns as blessings later.
🔹 Repay kindness you’ve received.
🔹 Helpfulness is part of being human.
🔹 Thoughtful spending adds comfort to life.
🔹 Shop smart — value matters more than price.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 South
🔹 Listen more, speak less — be present.
🔹 Parents can only guide, not control.
🔹 Your heart may feel generous today.
🔹 Prioritize your loved ones over others.
🔹 Today may feel neutral — not too high, not low.
🔹 Pay attention to your appearance — it matters.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 People matter more than possessions.
🔹 Don’t let petty issues ruin your day.
🔹 Don’t lose the big picture over small savings.
🔹 Too many opinions may cause confusion.
🔹 Romance or commitment may feel out of reach.
🔹 Protect what’s yours—be mindful of your share.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North
🔹 Take pride in the life you've built.
🔹 Capture meaningful moments in photos.
🔹 Your day may radiate happiness.
🔹 Find meaning in both work and life.
🔹 Savor small joys that feel deeply rewarding.
🔹 Enthusiasm will carry you far today.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Dark | 🧭 West
🔹 A parent’s love never runs dry.
🔹 Sometimes a spouse’s loyalty trumps all.
🔹 Affection flows freely in both directions.
🔹 Love, in all forms, guides the day.
🔹 Cupid’s arrow may strike — or be loosed by you.
🔹 Recharge your heart's battery with warmth.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 East
🔹 Avoid overeating — choose foods that digest well.
🔹 Large gatherings may feel draining — avoid them.
🔹 You may go shopping or be invited somewhere.
🔹 Choose purchases that balance cost and joy.
🔹 Feelings may stay lukewarm today.
🔹 You may buy something new — choose wisely.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Hold back your words — but not your generosity.
🔹 Avoid strenuous tasks — take it easy.
🔹 You may feel torn between curiosity and frustration.
🔹 Take the day off — rest at home.
🔹 Filial piety may feel challenging today.
🔹 Treat your parents with kindness — and mind your tone.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
