Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong slams homer and two RBIs in 18-2 win over Yankees
Published: 01 Jun. 2025, 14:35 Updated: 01 Jun. 2025, 17:04
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kim Hye-seong went 4-for-4 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs on Saturday, contributing to a huge 18-2 win over the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Batting ninth and starting at shortstop for the first time in his MLB career, Kim showcased both offensive firepower and defensive skills. His performance raised his season batting average from .366 to .422, with 19 hits in 45 at-bats.
Kim, who had not started a game since May 27 against the Cleveland Guardians, seized the opportunity created by Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts’ toe injury and made his presence count.
Kim had started nine games at second base and three in center field this season before Saturday. He had played shortstop only twice before, both as a substitute against the Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics.
Kim reached base in all five of his plate appearances.
After drawing a walk in his first at-bat in the first inning, he hit a two-run homer in the second.
Facing Yankees left-handed reliever Brent Headrick with two outs and a runner on second, Kim connected with a 148.4-kilometer-per-hour (92.2 miles-per-hour) fastball on the eighth pitch of the at-bat, sending it over the right field wall.
The 125.6-meter (412-foot) blast was his second homer of the season and his first against a left-handed pitcher in the MLB.
It was also his first hit since May 24 against the New York Mets.
Kim continued his streak with a leadoff single to left in the fifth, another single to left in the sixth and a double in the eighth. He also crossed home plate three times.
Kim impressed on defense as well. In the third inning, with runners on first and second and no outs, he caught a line drive off the bat of Jorbit Vivas and dove to tag second base, completing a double play.
The initial call ruled the runner safe, but video review showed Kim applied the tag in time, overturning the call.
Kim demonstrated his versatility. In the sixth, he shifted to center field, and, shortly after, fielded a deep shot off the bat of Yankees slugger Aaron Judge that bounced off the wall.
Kim threw quickly to second base to catch Judge attempting to stretch the hit into a double, earning an outfield assist.
Kim has showcased his talent since his MLB debut on May 3. He began the 2025 season with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He posted a .252 batting average with 29 hits in 115 at-bats, along with 5 home runs, 19 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and a .798 OPS before his promotion.
A former infielder for the Kiwoom Heroes in the KBO, Kim entered MLB via the posting system and signed with the Dodgers in January. His contract includes a guaranteed three-year term worth $12.5 million, with a maximum value of $22 million over 3+2 years.
The Dodgers improved to 36-22 with Saturday's win and were due to play one more game against the Yankees later on Sunday as of press time.
