Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo gets multi-hit game in 1-0 loss to Marlins
Published: 01 Jun. 2025, 14:37 Updated: 01 Jun. 2025, 17:03
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo recorded a multi-hit game against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Saturday, but his team suffered a 1-0 loss.
Batting second and starting in center field, Lee went 2-for-5, raising his season batting average from .274 to .277. It was his first multi-hit performance since May 27 against the Detroit Tigers, when he also tallied two hits in four at-bats.
Lee recorded his first hit in the top of the first inning, facing Marlins starter Edward Cabrera with a runner on first and no outs. He connected on a 156-kilometer-per-hour (96-mile-an-hour) fastball, lining it sharply to right field for a single.
The ball left the bat at 167 kilometers per hour, one of his hardest-hit balls this season.
He then stole second, marking his fifth stolen base of the year and his second in as many days. The Giants loaded the bases with one out, but failed to score after the following batters went down in order.
Lee added an infield single in his second at-bat in the third inning. With one out and no runners on, he beat out a grounder to short off a 140.8-kilometer-per-hour slider for his second hit of the day.
In his next two at-bats, Lee flied out to center field.
In the seventh, he came closest to extra bases, driving a ball to the warning track. But Marlins center fielder Dane Myers made a leaping catch near the fence, crashing into the wall to rob Lee of a potential double.
Lee grounded out to first base in his final at-bat in the ninth inning.
Saturday's loss marks the Giants' fourth in five games. The team now sits third in the National League West with a 32-26 record.
The Giants were due to play one more game against the Marlins later on Sunday as of press time.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)