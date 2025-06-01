Jang Du-seong, Oh Sun-woo, Cheon Jae-hwan: The KBO outfielders who are hitting their stride in 2025
Published: 01 Jun. 2025, 15:51 Updated: 01 Jun. 2025, 17:04
The idiom daegimanseong, meaning “a great vessel takes time to complete,” aptly captures the rise of several outfielders such as the Lotte Giants' Jang Du-seong, Kia Tigers' Oh Sun-woo and NC Dinos' Cheon Jae-hwan.
The three are all rising to prominence in the ongoing 2025 KBO season.
Jang, 25, debuted in 2018, but he mostly filled in as a pinch-runner or late-game defensive replacement until last season.
Though his presence often went unnoticed, coaches valued his speed and solid fielding. That reputation changed last month when an unexpected opportunity arose.
The Giants' starting center fielder and leadoff hitter Hwang Seong-bin fractured his finger and was removed from the roster.
Manager Kim Tae-hyoung initially turned to Yoon Dong-hee to fill the leadoff spot, but the increased workload appeared to take a toll.
Kim inserted Jang into the top of the order for a game against the Samsung Lions on May 17.
Jang, long considered a weak hitter, began to flourish.
In his last 10 games, he batted .326 with 15 hits in 46 at-bats, driving in eight runs, scoring nine times and stealing two bases.
He posted five multihit games during that stretch and continued to deliver reliable defense in center field, solidifying his spot in the first team.
“Baseball has become fun again, and I feel more involved at critical moments,” Jang said. “I talk to Seong-bin often. Until he returns, I’ll do my best to fill the gap.”
The Tigers are also enjoying the rise of Oh, 28, a slugger who has struggled to shake the label of “untapped potential” since debuting in 2019.
A product of Baemyung High School and Inha University, Oh possessed raw power but often lacked polish at the plate. That narrative is changing quickly.
Oh has belted five home runs and posted a slugging percentage of .500. in 34 games this season,
During a two-game series against the Kiwoom Heroes in Gwangju on May 27 and 28, he went 3-for-7 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored.
In the May 27 game, his go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning broke a 3-3 tie and set up a 7-5 win. He followed it up the next day with another home run, helping Kia to a 13-7 comeback victory.
With his performance, Oh is gaining attention as a next-generation star. Dinos outfielder Cheon, 31, is another late bloomer.
He joined the Dinos in 2017 as an undrafted development player and was once regarded as a midrange prospect. But he struggled to become a regular on the first team's lineup.
That changed this season when injuries to starting outfielders Park Kun-woo and Son Ah-seop opened a path to more playing time.
Cheon took full advantage, impressing primarily with his defensive abilities. While some scouts note that his hitting still lacks finesse, few question his elite fielding.
He combines speed with excellent instincts, regularly turning potential hits into outs.
A standout play came during an away game against the SSG Landers in Incheon on May 27.
In the top of the 11th inning with the score tied 1-1 and a runner on first, the Landers' Park Seong-han sent a deep line drive into left-center.
Cheon sprinted to the gap and threw himself into a diving catch, robbing his opponents of extra bases and preserving the tie.
These outfielders are living proof that growth in baseball doesn’t always follow a linear path: Breakout seasons happen.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KO BONG-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
