Lee Kang-in's PSG routs Inter to win Champions League
Published: 01 Jun. 2025, 13:01
Lee Kang-in became the second Korean to win the Champions League after Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in the final and achieved a historic quadruple on Saturday.
A huge victory at the Allianz Arena in Munich capped off the most successful season for PSG, who lifted their first Champions League trophy on top of the Ligue 1, French Cup and Trophee des Champions titles this season.
Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring in the 12th minute after a tidy play in the penalty box, with 19-year-old Desire Doue capitalizing on counterattacks and scoring a brace in the 20th and 63rd minutes.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also found the back of the net in the 73rd minute, before Senny Mayulu scored goal No. 5 from a tight angle for a perfect ending to PSG's Champions League run.
Saturday's final was purely one-sided, even stats-wise, as PSG recorded 23 shots with eight on target compared to eight attempts and two on target from Inter.
The stats also allowed PSG to become the first club to rack up five goals in a final of the top European competition since Benfica in 1962.
The Ligue 1 giants' unprecedented success comes despite the departure of their former star, Kylian Mbappé, who left last summer to join Real Madrid. The French international is not just the top all-time scorer for PSG, but he also topped the scorer list in Ligue 1 last season with 27 goals in 29 matches.
PSG manager Luis Enrique also became only the second manager to manage a treble with two different teams — first with Barcelona in 2015 — after Pep Guardiola also achieved it with Barcelona in 2009 and Manchester City in 2023.
Lee, meanwhile, was on the bench in Saturday's final, not featuring for a single minute but joining the celebrations after the final whistle.
The 24-year-old has now completed all three goals he said he wanted to on the TV show "Fly Shoot Dori" at six years old: playing for the national team, becoming a great footballer and winning the Champions League.
Lee is not only a regular national team pick with 36 caps, but he is regarded as one of the best Korean midfielders.
Saturday's Champions League win makes Lee the second Korean footballer to lift the prestigious trophy after former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung in 2008.
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min also played in the Champions League final in 2019, but lost to Liverpool, although he lifted the Europa League this season to secure the first silverware of his career.
Lee, who played as a regular midfielder pick in the first half of the campaign with six goals and three assists across 17 league appearances, did not clock up much playing time in the second half, as his role in PSG's attack diminished due to the form of fellow attackers Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola, who have been the team’s standout contributors in Ligue 1 this season.
Although Lee has played multiple positions — including attacking midfielder and winger on both flanks — his versatility, combined with intense competition, has prevented him from locking down a starting role.
He has been linked with a move to Manchester United, Arsenal or Napoli recently, although he has yet to comment on what he plans to do this summer.
Lee still showcased his passing skills and attacking abilities this season with six goals and six assists across 45 appearances.
If he leaves PSG this summer, he will depart with two Ligue 1, two French Cup, two Trophee des Champions and one Champions League trophies after joining the squad ahead of the 2023-24 season.
Lee can continue his career uninterrupted as he earned a military service exemption through winning a gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023.
PSG will soon return to action for the expanded FIFA Club World Cup on June 15, although Lee's availability for that tournament remains unclear.
Staying at PSG next season could see him face Spurs captain Son in the UEFA Super Cup.
Lee can now turn his attention to his national duty for the June international break, during which Korea will play their final two 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Kuwait and Iraq.
Lee has played in seven of the eight past qualifiers under manager Hong Myung-bo in the third qualifying round, missing the match against Jordan on March 25 due to a foot injury.
