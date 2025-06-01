 Trump to withdraw nomination of Musk associate Jared Isaacman to lead NASA, AP source says
Published: 01 Jun. 2025, 13:01
Jared Isaacman, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, testifies during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on April 9. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump is withdrawing the nomination of tech billionaire Jared Isaacman, an associate of Tesla and X owner Elon Musk, to lead the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), a person familiar with the decision said Saturday.
 
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly on the administration's personnel decisions. The White House and NASA did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.
 

Trump announced last December during the presidential transition that he had chosen Isaacman to be the space agency's next administrator. Isaacman has been a close collaborator with Musk ever since he bought his first chartered flight on Musk's SpaceX in 2021.
 
He is the CEO and founder of Shift4, a credit-card processing company. He also bought a series of spaceflights from SpaceX and conducted the first private spacewalk. SpaceX has extensive contracts with NASA.
 
The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation approved Isaacman's nomination in late April and a vote by the full Senate was expected soon.
 
Musk appeared to lament Trump's decision in a post Saturday on X that said, “It is rare to find someone so competent and good-hearted.”
 
SpaceX is owned by Musk, a Trump supporter and adviser who announced this week that he is leaving the government after several months at the helm of the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Trump created the agency to slash the size of government and put Musk in charge.
 
Semafor was first to report that the White House had decided to pull Isaacman's nomination.
 
 

 

AP
