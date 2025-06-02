Online ordering zooms

Delivery workers bustle through a restaurant district in Seoul on June 2. According to Statistics Korea’s April 2025 Online Shopping Trends report released the same day, online shopping transactions in April totaled 21.69 trillion won ($15.7 billion), up 2.5 percent, or 535.2 billion won, from the same month a year earlier. This marks the highest April figure since the statistics began in 2017. While the e-coupon segment underperformed due to unsettled payments by TMON and Wemakeprice, growth in food delivery helped drive the overall performance. [NEWS1]