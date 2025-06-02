A garden of books and plants
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 18:24
A garden of books and plants
LG Electronics announced on June 2 that it will operate an experiential space at Seoul Book Bogo in Songpa District, southern Seoul, through June 13. The exhibit features the LG tiiun mini, a home gardening appliance, and offers visitors a unique environment where plants and reading come together. [LG Electronics]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)