Broadcasting equipment maker Hanchang acquires talent agency Beat Interactive
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 18:13
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Hanchang has acquired talent agency Beat Interactive, the broadcasting equipment manufacturer announced in a recent regulatory filing.
Beat Interactive currently manages celebrities Son Ho-young, Forestella, Ko Woo-rim, Newbeat, Park In-hwan, Choi Jong-hyun and Song Dong-geon.
Hanchang said it is set to acquire 200,000 shares of the agency, which is a 100 percent stake, making Beat Interactive a subsidiary of Hanchang. The transaction will be completed on June 9.
Beat Interactive’s CEO Kim Hye-im will retain her position and Kim Se-hwang, a guitarist of the rock band N.EX.T, will be appointed as the chief entertainment officer. Kim Se-hwang was previously the chief operating officer of Attrakt, the agency of girl group Fifty Fifty.
Hanchang plans to enter and expand business in the K-content industry through this acquisition.
