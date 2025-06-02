 Hanwha Aerospace makes inaugural appearance at Shangri-La security forum
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hanwha Aerospace makes inaugural appearance at Shangri-La security forum

Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 19:13
Hanwha Aerospace [HANWHA AEROSPACE]

Hanwha Aerospace [HANWHA AEROSPACE]

 
Korean defense giant Hanwha Aerospace said Monday it has participated in the Shangri-La Dialogue, a major international security forum that takes place annually in Singapore, marking a step forward in its global defense engagement and becoming the first Korean defense firm to do so.
 
Michael Coulter, Hanwha Global Defense CEO, represented the company at the three-day event, which began Friday. The forum brought together top defense officials from Asia, Europe and the United States to discuss pressing security issues.
 

Related Article

 
Executives from leading global defense firms were also in attendance to explore broader cooperation opportunities.
 
During the event, Coulter held meetings with officials from countries, including the United States, Britain, Ukraine and Malaysia, as well as representatives from major defense companies, such as BAE Systems and Palantir. The discussions focused on strengthening collaboration across the defense sector.
 
Hanwha Aerospace said its inaugural participation in Shangri-La represents its growing presence in the global defense industry.

Yonhap
tags hanwha

More in Industry

Hanwha Aerospace makes inaugural appearance at Shangri-La security forum

Ramen Library x Seoul water buses

GM withdrawal rumors swirl again on sell-off of service centers, idle land

Renault Korea's May sales jump 47.6% on strong demand

Hyundai's May sales fall 1.7% amid sluggish consumption

Related Stories

Hanwha Energy to purchase $130.5 million stake in conglomerate's holding company

Hanwha completes disposal of its cluster-bomb business

Hanwha Solutions eyes global markets with domestically-produced cable compounds

Hanwha Group chairman appointed head of Aerospace affiliate

Hanwha moves to expedite accession of chairman's three sons
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)