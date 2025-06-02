Hanwha Aerospace makes inaugural appearance at Shangri-La security forum

Korean defense giant Hanwha Aerospace said Monday it has participated in the Shangri-La Dialogue, a major international security forum that takes place annually in Singapore, marking a step forward in its global defense engagement and becoming the first Korean defense firm to do so.Michael Coulter, Hanwha Global Defense CEO, represented the company at the three-day event, which began Friday. The forum brought together top defense officials from Asia, Europe and the United States to discuss pressing security issues.Executives from leading global defense firms were also in attendance to explore broader cooperation opportunities.During the event, Coulter held meetings with officials from countries, including the United States, Britain, Ukraine and Malaysia, as well as representatives from major defense companies, such as BAE Systems and Palantir. The discussions focused on strengthening collaboration across the defense sector.Hanwha Aerospace said its inaugural participation in Shangri-La represents its growing presence in the global defense industry.Yonhap