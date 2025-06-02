 Hanwha Ocean teams up with Lloyd's Register for naval vessel certification services
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hanwha Ocean teams up with Lloyd's Register for naval vessel certification services

Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 15:42
Jung Seung-kyun, center, vice president of Hanwha Ocean, and Hong Chung-sik, second from left, area commercial manager for North East Asia at Lloyd's Register, pose for a photo at a signing ceremony in Busan on May 30, in this photo provided by Hanwha Ocean. [YONHAP]

Jung Seung-kyun, center, vice president of Hanwha Ocean, and Hong Chung-sik, second from left, area commercial manager for North East Asia at Lloyd's Register, pose for a photo at a signing ceremony in Busan on May 30, in this photo provided by Hanwha Ocean. [YONHAP]

 
Hanwha Ocean, a major Korean shipbuilder, said Monday it has partnered with Lloyd's Register (LR) of Britain to strengthen cooperation on ship certification as part of its broader strategy to expand into Europe's naval vessel markets.
 
The companies signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) Friday during the International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition (Madex) 2025 in Busan, according to Hanwha Ocean.
 

Related Article

 
The partnership aims to enhance the reliability and safety of Hanwha Ocean's naval ship designs to meet the certification standards required by the navies of major countries.
 
A certification from a ship classification society confirms that a vessel is designed and built in compliance with international regulations.
 
LR is one of the world's top three classification societies and incorporates the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) technical requirements in its standards.
 
Through this agreement, Hanwha Ocean said it will apply LR's shipbuilding standards from the initial design stage.
 
The two companies also plan to collaborate on design reviews, regulatory interpretation, quality control procedures and joint technical marketing efforts aimed at foreign governments and naval clients.
 
"Through this collaboration with LR, we aim to accelerate our entry into overseas naval markets, particularly in Europe," Hanwha Ocean said in a statement.

Yonhap
tags Hanwha Ocean Ship Korea

More in Industry

GM withdrawal rumors swirl again on sell-off of service centers, idle land

Renault Korea's May sales jump 47.6% on strong demand

Hyundai's May sales fall 1.7% amid sluggish consumption

A garden of books and plants

Korea turns, cautiously, to Canadian crude for first time since Trump's return

Related Stories

Gov't to provide 'all-out support' to shipbuilding sector

Hanwha Ocean shores up cooperation with Thailand with visit from ambassador

Korea invests $179 million in shipbuilding eyeing eco-friendly boats, welding robots

Hanwha Ocean selected for $331 million project to build Korean Navy ship

Hanwha Ocean delegation visits India's Hindustan Shipyard
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)