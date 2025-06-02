Hanwha Ocean teams up with Lloyd's Register for naval vessel certification services

Hanwha Ocean, a major Korean shipbuilder, said Monday it has partnered with Lloyd's Register (LR) of Britain to strengthen cooperation on ship certification as part of its broader strategy to expand into Europe's naval vessel markets.The companies signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) Friday during the International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition (Madex) 2025 in Busan, according to Hanwha Ocean.The partnership aims to enhance the reliability and safety of Hanwha Ocean's naval ship designs to meet the certification standards required by the navies of major countries.A certification from a ship classification society confirms that a vessel is designed and built in compliance with international regulations.LR is one of the world's top three classification societies and incorporates the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) technical requirements in its standards.Through this agreement, Hanwha Ocean said it will apply LR's shipbuilding standards from the initial design stage.The two companies also plan to collaborate on design reviews, regulatory interpretation, quality control procedures and joint technical marketing efforts aimed at foreign governments and naval clients."Through this collaboration with LR, we aim to accelerate our entry into overseas naval markets, particularly in Europe," Hanwha Ocean said in a statement.Yonhap