Hyundai's May sales fall 1.7% amid sluggish consumption

Hyundai Motor, Korea's biggest carmaker, said Monday its sales fell 1.7 percent in May from a year earlier due to weaker consumer spending amid an economic slowdown.Hyundai sold 351,174 vehicles last month, down from 357,099 units a year earlier, the company said in a press release.Domestic sales declined 5.2 percent from 62,200 to 58,966 units, while overseas sales dropped 0.9 percent on year to 292,208 from 294,899."The company will focus on maintaining steady sales of gasoline hybrid and next-generation models to preserve sales momentum amid unfavorable business conditions, including rising geopolitical risks," the release said.From January to May, cumulative sales edged down 0.2 percent to 1,706,088 vehicles from 1,710,278 in the same period last year.Domestic sales rose 2.4 percent to 292,836 units from 285,900, while overseas sales fell 0.8 percent to 1,413,252 from 1,424,378.YONHAP