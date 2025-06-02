Ramen Library x Seoul water buses

Convenience store chain CU announced on June 2 that it will open “Ramen Library” convenience stores specializing in instant noodles at all seven docks for the Han River water buses, which are set to begin official operations in September. The Han River bus is a water transit system that will connect seven locations along the river — Jamsil, Ttukseom, Oksu, Apgujeong, Yeouido, Mangwon and Magok.Starting with the locations at Yeouido and Jamsil docks that opened on May 31, five additional Ramen Library stores will open sequentially throughout June. This photo shows the Yeouido dock for the Han River bus. [YONHAP]