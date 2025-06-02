Renault Korea's May sales jump 47.6% on strong demand

Renault Korea, the Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Tuesday its sales jumped 47.6 percent in May from a year earlier on strong demand for its vehicles both at home and abroad.Renault Korea sold 9,860 vehicles last month, up from 6,678 units a year earlier, the company said in a press release.Domestic sales more than doubled to 4,202 units from 1,901 over the cited period, while exports rose 18.4 percent on year to 5,658 units from 4,777."Increased sales of the midsize Grand Koleos SUV and the coupe-style Arcana SUV buoyed the monthly results," the company said.The company began shipments of the Grand Koleos to 13 markets in Latin America and the Middle East last month and plans to expand exports to African markets, it said.Cumulative sales between January and May reached 38,459 units, up 16.1 percent from 33,131 units sold over the same period last year.Domestic sales more than doubled to 23,052 vehicles from 9,172, more than offsetting a 35.7 percent decline in exports to 15,407 from 23,959 units over the said period.Renault Korea's product lineup includes the SM6 midsize sedan, QM6 SUV, Grand Koleos SUV, Arcana SUV and the Master minivan.Yonhap