 Yale University's a cappella choir inspires youth at Hanwha Life mentoring event
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 11:47
Whim’n Rhythm, Yale University’s a cappella group, engages with students through youth mentoring activities at the Hanwha Building in Jung District, central Seoul, on May 31. [HANWHA LIFE]

Hanwha Life held the “Together We Dream: Youth Mentoring Program” with Yale University’s a cappella choir for teenagers in need of career advice and guidance. 
 
Now in its third year, this year’s program selected 56 participants based on submitted stories. Fourteen Yale University undergraduates from the a cappella group joined 14 members of domestic college English volunteer clubs as mentors for the students.
 
  

The event was held on Saturday at the Hanwha Building in Janggyo-dong in Jung District, central Seoul.
 
Whim’n Rhythm, Yale’s a cappella group that participated in the event, was founded in 1981 as the university’s first a cappella group open to female students. The group has continued to operate with a mission of offering music-based support to marginalized communities.
 
The Yale students, who served as one-day mentors, opened the event with an a cappella performance. After the performance, mentor Marie Bong, 22, majoring in cognitive science, gave a keynote speech on the importance of dreams.
 
“During my teenage years, I gained the courage to keep challenging myself while exploring different dreams," said Bong. "And in the process of pursuing those dreams, I was gifted with incredible experiences and meaningful connections.”
 
In small-group mentoring sessions, the mentors and students exchanged questions and stories. The students then drew their own “Dream Journey Map,” detailing the life they wanted to live in the future.  
 
“We are pleased to host this event in support of teenagers’ dreams with the world-renowned student a cappella group Whim’n Rhythm,” said Hong Jeong-pyo, Hanwha Life senior executive vice president. “We will continue to provide career mentoring opportunities for the future generation and support their growth into global talent.”

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
