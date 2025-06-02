Payments through Samsung Pay unavailable, users report
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 09:00 Updated: 02 Jun. 2025, 09:23
Users reported difficulties with using Samsung Pay, a contactless mobile payment service compatible with Galaxy devices, on Monday morning.
Card payments to the service were not going through as of 9 a.m., Samsung Wallet said in a notice.
Users on social media and online community sites said they were unable to use Samsung Pay to purchase items at physical stores or online, with the earliest cases reported from around 6:30 a.m.
Some users reported not being able to use the payment service at convenience stores or coffee shops, while others had difficulties charging transportation fees to the Samsung Wallet app.
An attempt to log in to use the payment service on the Samsung Wallet app leads to an error notification saying the connection to financial institutions is unavailable at present.
Samsung Pay can be used as a contactless payment method on public transportation services in Korea.
Samsung Wallet, the operator of Samsung Pay and biometrics verification system Samsung Pass, said it was working to identify and fix the problem.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
