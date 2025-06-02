Brasilia’s double life: Utopian vision and uneven reality (KOR)

When a utopia is built from the ground up, does it necessarily lead to happiness?In 1956, Juscelino Kubitschek, then newly elected president of Brazil, announced an ambitious plan to relocate the national capital from the coastal city of Rio de Janeiro to the country’s interior. The decision was framed as a way to stimulate balanced regional development and reduce the overconcentration of power and infrastructure in the aging metropolis of Rio.Construction of the new capital, Brasilia, began in 1960 and was completed in just four years. The feat became one of the most iconic modernization projects of 20th-century Brazil. Its design was spearheaded by urban planner Lucio Costa and architect Oscar Niemeyer, both of whom became synonymous with the project. Together with President Kubitschek, they are often remembered — celebrated or criticized — as the three principal architects of Brasilia.Costa’s master plan, known as the “Plano Piloto,” was shaped like an airplane. The fuselage was designated for government offices and a long axis of park space, while the wings housed organized residential sectors. At the front, the cockpit was symbolized by the “Three Powers Square,” where the National Congress, the Presidential Palace and the Supreme Federal Court were located. Designed with Brazil’s tropical climate in mind, the city prioritized automobile use, creating wide boulevards over pedestrian spaces.Niemeyer took on the monumental task of designing more than 100 major buildings over two years. His portfolio included the presidential residence, national theater, museum, library, university campus and the iconic Cathedral of Brasilia. With sweeping curves and stark white concrete, Niemeyer's structures often resemble abstract sculptures. His use of basic geometric forms such as spheres, squares, and spirals, along with more complex shapes like hyperbolic paraboloids and catenary curves, turned the city into a showcase of monumental modernism.Brasilia was originally designed for a population of 500,000. Today, more than four million people live in the region. The rapid growth has led to uncontrolled urban sprawl, with dozens of underdeveloped satellite towns surrounding the core. As a result, severe traffic congestion and strained infrastructure have fueled social inequality. The city’s uniform buildings — once symbols of modernist idealism — now often appear in dystopian films, representing alienation and isolation.Yet many residents within the planned sectors report high satisfaction. For them, Brasilia remains a symbol of progress. The question lingers: Is this what a successful utopia looks like?유토피아가 실현된다면 과연 그곳은 행복할까? 1956년 브라질 대통령으로 당선된 주셀리누 쿠비체크(JK)는 내륙 깊숙한 신수도, 브라질리아의 건설을 선언했다. 구수도 리우가 너무 거대하고 노후화됐고 국토의 균형발전을 위한다는 취지였다. 1960년 건설을 시작해 4년 만에 완공해 수도 이전을 완료했다. 단기간의 대역사는 루시우 코스타(1902~1998)의 도시계획, 국민건축가 오스카르 니에예메르(1907~2012)의 주요 건축물 설계로 이루어졌다. 이 삼인방은 브라질리아 건설의 주인공으로 숭상 또는 비판되고 있다.코스타는 고층 건물과 넓은 녹지로 쾌적한 ‘빛나는 도시’를 지향했다. 행정·상업·주거지역을 분리해 ‘플라누 필로투’, 이륙하는 비행기 모습의 계획을 수립했다. 동체부는 관공서와 긴 녹지광장을, 날개부는 조직된 주거지역을 배열했다. 조종석부는 국회-대통령궁-대법원이 정립한 ‘삼권광장’과 행정부처가 위치했다. 보행 불가능한 열대기후를 이유로 자동차 위주의 교통망도 수립했다.니에예메르는 2년 동안 100여 주요 건물을 설계하는 초인적 능력을 보였다. 3부 청사는 물론 대통령 관저, JK기념관, 박물관, 도서관, 대극장, 대성당 등이다. 대학교 마스터플랜과 주거지역의 표준안까지 작업했으니 이 도시의 모든 건축은 니에예메르의 작품이라 해도 과언이 아니다. 백색의 콘크리트 건물들은 하나하나 완성도 높은 조각품에 가깝다. 반구·사각형·나선형과 같은 기본적 형태뿐 아니라 복잡한 현수선과 안장면 등 위상기하 형태까지 추상적인 기념비들로 가득하다.50만 도시로 계획했으나 현재 400만 명이 밀집해 주변은 난개발된 수십 개의 베드타운이 난립했다. 교통지옥과 도시 인프라의 부족 등 양극화는 심각한 사회문제가 되었고, 획일적인 건물들은 소외된 도시의 표상으로 종종 영화에 등장한다. 그러나 비행기 지역의 주민들은 더없이 만족하고, 브라질리아는 진보의 상징이 되었으니 유토피아는 성공한 것일까?