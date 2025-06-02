Swift action and preparedness prevent major disaster on Seoul subway (KOR)

A fire that broke out aboard a Seoul Subway Line No. 5 train during morning rush hour on May 31 could have turned into a catastrophic disaster. Around 8:43 a.m., flames erupted inside a train traveling through a tunnel between Yeouinaru and Mapo stations, with more than 400 passengers onboard.According to police, the suspect, a man in his 60s, boarded the train carrying a container of flammable liquid, which he poured on the floor before igniting it with a piece of clothing. Thick black smoke quickly filled the carriage. The scene evoked grim memories of the 2003 Daegu subway fire, which claimed 192 lives after a similar act of arson spread rapidly through a train.This time, the outcome was markedly different. Passengers immediately used the onboard emergency communication devices to alert the train operator and activated the manual door release system. Some passengers and the operator then used onboard fire extinguishers to suppress the flames after the train came to a stop, while others evacuated onto the tracks. When firefighters arrived, the fire was largely under control.Authorities noted that fire-resistant materials installed in seats and other interior components played a critical role in containing the blaze. After the 2003 Daegu tragedy, subways across the country replaced flammable materials with noncombustible ones and installed emergency intercom systems to ensure communication between passengers and operators in emergencies.Thanks to the quick response by passengers, the operator and emergency crews — as well as years of investment in safety infrastructure — what could have been a deadly accident was averted. Twenty-three people suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation and were taken to hospitals, while 129 received treatment on-site. No serious injuries or fatalities were reported. The suspect was apprehended at the scene.Despite the successful response, the incident revealed areas in need of improvement. The CCTV cameras installed on trains are only viewable by operators and do not transmit live footage to control centers. Due to limited storage capacity, footage can only be reviewed after the train returns to the depot. This means the station staff and Seoul Metro’s control room could not monitor events in real time.During the 2003 Daegu incident, the fire spread from one train to another after both entered the station, exacerbating the damage. Although Saturday’s fire was contained, seamless communication and information-sharing among passengers, train operators, station staff and control centers is essential for effective crisis management.Seoul Metro and city authorities must reassess their emergency response systems and address any shortcomings. Other regional subway operators should follow suit. Investment in subway safety remains vital. National and local governments, along with schools, should also provide regular training and education so that citizens and students know how to respond in emergencies.그제(지난달 31일) 승객 400여 명이 탑승한 서울지하철 5호선 전동차 안에서 아찔한 방화사건이 일어났다. 오전 8시43분쯤 여의나루역~마포역 사이 터널 구간을 달리던 전동차에서 불길이 시작됐다. 방화 피의자인 60대 남성은 인화성 액체를 통에 담고 탑승해 바닥에 이를 뿌리고 옷가지로 불을 붙였다. 차량 안에 검은 연기가 퍼져나갔다. 자칫하면 대형 인명 사고로 이어질 수 있는 위급한 상황이었다. 192명의 무고한 목숨을 앗아간 2003년 대구지하철 참사의 시작을 연상케 했다.하지만 승객들이 비상통화장치로 기관사에게 상황을 알렸고 비상개폐장치로 문을 열었다. 이후 승객들은 터널 선로로 대피했고, 일부 승객과 기관사는 전동차가 멈춘 후 소화기로 초동 진화에 나섰다. 출동한 소방관들이 전동차에 진입했을 때 불은 거의 진화된 상태였다고 한다. 의자 등 전동차 내부의 소재가 불에 타지 않거나 타기 어려운 것으로 교체한 것이 큰 역할을 했다. 22년 전 대구지하철 사고에서는 범인이 불을 붙이자 삽시간에 불이 전동차 의자와 천장으로 옮겨붙었고 유독 가스가 발생했다. 이 사고 이후 전동차 의자와 바닥재 등은 불연성 소재로 교체됐고, 승객과 기관사가 긴급 상황에서 교신할 수 있는 비상통화장치가 설치되기 시작했다.기관사와 시민들의 침착하고 신속한 대처, 만일의 사태에 대비한 시설 개선 등이 빛을 발하며 대형 참사를 막을 수 있었다. 이날 사고로 23명이 연기 흡입 등 경상을 입어 병원으로 이송됐고 129명이 현장 처치를 받았지만 사망자나 중상자는 없었다.그럼에도 개선할 점이 있다. 이날 화재 당시 전동차에 설치된 폐쇄회로TV는 기관사만 볼 수 있고, 실시간 영상을 관제센터로 전송하지 못한다고 한다. 저장 용량 등의 문제로 영상은 전동차가 기지로 돌아온 뒤에나 볼 수 있다. 이 때문에 역무실이나 서울교통공사 상황실에서는 전동차 내 상황을 실시간으로 모니터링할 수 없었다. 22년 전 사고에선 전동차가 역에 진입하면서 불이 났고 맞은편 승강장으로 들어온 다른 전동차에 불이 옮겨붙어 피해가 커졌다. 이번 사고에선 화재가 크게 번지지 않았지만 전동차 승객과 기관사, 역무원, 관제센터 간의 유기적인 정보 공유와 소통은 꼭 필요하다.서울시와 서울교통공사는 물론 도시철도를 운행하는 다른 지방자치단체도 기존 대응 체계를 재점검하고 드러난 미비점을 보완해 만일의 사고에 대비해야 한다. 지하철 안전에 대한 투자도 필수다. 정부와 지자체, 학교 역시 시민과 학생들이 만일의 사고에 대처하는 요령을 숙지할 수 있도록 정기적인 훈련을 하거나 지속적인 안내를 할 필요가 있다.