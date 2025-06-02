트럼프, 하버드서 뺀 지원금 직업학교 투입 검토
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 07:49
Trump Suggests Giving Trade Schools Money Taken From Harvard
President Donald Trump floated a new plan Monday for the $3 billion he wants to strip from Harvard University, saying in a social media post that he was thinking about using the money to fund vocational schools.
“I am considering taking THREE BILLION DOLLARS of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land,” Trump posted on Truth Social, his social media platform.
The announcement did not appear to refer to any new cut in funding, but rather to a redistribution of money the administration already announced it had frozen or stripped from Harvard and its research partners.
Trump gave no details about how such a plan would work.
The message was accompanied by yet another post accusing Harvard of being slow to respond to the administration’s requests for information on “foreign student lists.” Trump said his administration wanted them in order to determine how many “radicalized lunatics, troublemakers all, should not be let back into our Country.”
Harvard declined Monday to comment on the president’s post.
Harvard is battling the White House in federal court in Boston to secure the reinstatement of grants and contracts the government has frozen or withdrawn, amounting to more than $3 billion. In a separate lawsuit, the university is also fighting Trump’s plan to take away the university’s right to admit international students.
It was not clear exactly what Trump meant by “foreign student lists.” The federal government, which issues visas, already has in its databases the names and countries of the approximately 6,800 international students enrolled at Harvard. The government requested the university’s disciplinary records on those students, as well as video images of student demonstrations — requests that were part of a far-reaching list of demands with which Harvard has only partially complied.
Much of the money for Harvard that the administration has frozen involves research funding for scientific studies of disease.
Jason Altmire, who heads an association of trade schools and for-profit colleges, applauded Trump’s suggestion Monday, though he said the best thing the federal government could do to help his group’s members would be to reduce regulation of them.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
c.2025 The New York Times Company
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/26/us/harvard-trump-trade-schools.html
트럼프, 하버드서 뺀 지원금 직업학교 투입 검토
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 월요일(5월 26일) 하버드 대학교에서 회수한 30억 달러(약 4조1400억원) 규모의 재원을 전국 직업학교에 지원하는 방안을 검토 중이라고 밝혔다.
트럼프 대통령은 이날 자신의 소셜미디어 플랫폼 트루스소셜에 “매우 반유대적인 하버드로부터 30억 달러의 보조금을 빼앗아 전국의 직업학교에 주는 것을 고려하고 있다”고 올렸다.
이는 새로운 예산 삭감이 아니라, 트럼프 행정부가 이미 동결하거나 철회한 하버드와 이 대학 연구 파트너 기관에 대한 자금의 재배치를 시사한 것으로 보인다. 그러나 구체적인 시행 방식에 대한 설명은 없었다.
같은 날 트럼프는 또 다른 게시물에서 하버드가 ‘외국인 유학생 명단’ 요청에 느리게 대응하고 있다고 비판했다. 그는 이 명단을 통해 ‘급진화된 불순분자들’의 재입국 여부를 판단하겠다는 입장이다.
하버드는 이날 대통령의 게시물에 대한 입장을 밝히길 거부했다. 현재 하버드는 보스턴 연방 법원에서 트럼프 행정부의 보조금 및 계약 철회 조치에 맞서 소송을 진행하고 있다. 외국인 학생 입학 권한 박탈 조치도 별도의 소송으로 대응 중이다.
트럼프 대통령이 언급한 ‘외국인 유학생 명단’이 정확히 무엇을 뜻하는지는 불분명하다. 미국 정부는 하버드에 재학 중인 외국인 학생 약 6800명의 정보를 이미 비자 데이터베이스를 통해 보유하고 있다. 정부는 이들과 관련된 징계 기록과 시위 영상 등을 요청했으며, 하버드는 일부 요구에만 응한 상태다.
동결된 하버드 지원금 대부분은 질병 관련 연구비다. 이에 따라 학계와 인권 단체는 트럼프 대통령의 조치에 반발하고 있다.
미국 직업학교 및 영리 대학 협회 제이슨 알트마이어 회장은 이날 트럼프의 제안을 환영했지만, 협회 회원사엔 그들에 대한 규제 완화가 더 큰 도움이 될 것이라고 덧붙였다.
WRITTEN BY STEPHANIE SAUL AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
