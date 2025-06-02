 G-Dragon denies dating Sana of girl group Twice
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 10:54
Singers G-Dragon, left, and Sana of girl group Twice [NEWS1]

 
Singer G-Dragon denied rumors that he is dating singer Sana of girl group Twice in a belated statement that came six weeks after the rumor first arose.
 
G-Dragon's agency Galaxy Corporation on Monday said that G-Dragon is not dating Sana and that the two are only close friends.
 

Rumors arose when G-Dragon took a picture of Sana performing at British pop band Coldplay's concert on April 22 as part of her girl group Twice. G-Dragon tagged Sana's personal Instagram account but not any of the other Twice members, leading to fans speculating about the two singers' relationship.
 
"G-Dragon shot a YouTube program on April 14 along with Sana and we didn't explain this earlier because we thought that this may be a spoiler," the agency said.
 
"He only tagged Sana's personal account out of affection after the shoot had finished."
 
After making his debut as a member of boy band Big Bang in 2005, which became one of the biggest bands in K-pop, G-Dragon has been mired in multiple dating rumors with major pop stars and actors in the past.
 
In April, dating rumors surrounding G-Dragon and Lee Ju-yeon arose for the fifth time after Lee's selfie allegedly showed her inside G-Dragon's house.
 
He was reported to be dating Japanese actor Kiko Mizuhara in 2010. Afterward, he was also suspected to be dating Chinese actor Angela Baby, Korean singers Taeyeon, Sandara Park and Sulli. He denied those rumors through his then-agency, YG Entertainment. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
