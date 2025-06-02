G-Dragon headlines Head in the Clouds music festival
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 15:35
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Singer G-Dragon performed at the Head in the Clouds Los Angeles on Saturday, his agency, Galaxy Corporation, said Monday.
G-Dragon headlined the two-day festival at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, performing 11 hit songs including “Too Bad (feat. Anderson .Paak),” “Power” (2024), “Home Sweet Home” (2024), “One of A Kind” (2012) and “Crayon” (2012).
In addition to the some 36,000 concertgoers, 53,000 people from all over the world also viewed the event's livestream.
The performance was the singer’s first U.S. performance in eight years following his “Act III, M.O.T.T.E” world tour in 2017.
Head in the Clouds is organized annually by the record label 88rising and in its 10th year. The lineup features artists of Asian heritage. This year, the lineup included G-Dragon, 2NE1, Dean, DPR Ian, Rich Brian, Stephanie Poetri and Warren Hue.
G-Dragon is currently on his “Übermensch” world tour, set to perform in Macau from Saturday to next Monday.
