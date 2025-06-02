 G-Dragon headlines Head in the Clouds music festival
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

G-Dragon headlines Head in the Clouds music festival

Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 15:35
G-Dragon performs at Head in the Clouds Los Angeles on May 31. [GALAXY CORPORATION]

G-Dragon performs at Head in the Clouds Los Angeles on May 31. [GALAXY CORPORATION]

 
Singer G-Dragon performed at the Head in the Clouds Los Angeles on Saturday, his agency, Galaxy Corporation, said Monday.
 
G-Dragon headlined the two-day festival at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, performing 11 hit songs including “Too Bad (feat. Anderson .Paak),” “Power” (2024), “Home Sweet Home” (2024), “One of A Kind” (2012) and “Crayon” (2012).
 

Related Article

G-Dragon performs at Head in the Clouds Los Angeles on May 31. [GALAXY CORPORATION]

G-Dragon performs at Head in the Clouds Los Angeles on May 31. [GALAXY CORPORATION]

 
In addition to the some 36,000 concertgoers, 53,000 people from all over the world also viewed the event's livestream.
 
The performance was the singer’s first U.S. performance in eight years following his “Act III, M.O.T.T.E” world tour in 2017.
 
Head in the Clouds is organized annually by the record label 88rising and in its 10th year. The lineup features artists of Asian heritage. This year, the lineup included G-Dragon, 2NE1, Dean, DPR Ian, Rich Brian, Stephanie Poetri and Warren Hue.
 
G-Dragon is currently on his “Übermensch” world tour, set to perform in Macau from Saturday to next Monday.
 
G-Dragon performs at Head in the Clouds Los Angeles on May 31. [GALAXY CORPORATION]

G-Dragon performs at Head in the Clouds Los Angeles on May 31. [GALAXY CORPORATION]

G-Dragon performs at Head in the Clouds Los Angeles on May 31. [GALAXY CORPORATION]

G-Dragon performs at Head in the Clouds Los Angeles on May 31. [GALAXY CORPORATION]

G-Dragon performs at Head in the Clouds Los Angeles on May 31. [GALAXY CORPORATION]

G-Dragon performs at Head in the Clouds Los Angeles on May 31. [GALAXY CORPORATION]

G-Dragon performs at Head in the Clouds Los Angeles on May 31. [GALAXY CORPORATION]

G-Dragon performs at Head in the Clouds Los Angeles on May 31. [GALAXY CORPORATION]


BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags g-dragon festival

More in K-pop

Broadcasting equipment maker Hanchang acquires talent agency Beat Interactive

Seventeen’s 'Happy Burstday' sells more than 2.5 million copies in first week

G-Dragon headlines Head in the Clouds music festival

Winner to tour Japan for first time in six years

G-Dragon denies dating Sana of girl group Twice

Related Stories

G-Dragon, TV producer Kim Tae-ho working on new short reality series: JTBC

Additional restricted view tickets for G-Dragon concerts to go on sale this week

G-Dragon reveals relationship status in teaser video for MBC reality show 'Good Day'

G-Dragon teases full album 'Übermensch' on Instagram

Hana banks on G-Dragon in creative branding push
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)