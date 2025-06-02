 Girl group H1-KEY to release new album on June 26
Girl group H1-KEY to release new album on June 26

Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 08:55
Girl group H1-KEY

Girl group H1-KEY will release its new album on June 26, its agency GLG said Monday.
 
The new album comes a year after the quartet released its third EP "Love or Hate" in June last year. The new album will show a wider spectrum of music and performance by the group, according to the agency.
 

H1-KEY — a quartet of members Riina, Hwiseo, Seoi and Yel — debuted in January 2022 with its first single “Athletic Girl.”
 
The band held a meet and greet with fans in an event titled "Find my Key in Seoul" in January to celebrate the third anniversary of debut.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
