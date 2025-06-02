Nowadays rebrands as Nowz to signal fresh identity
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 08:53
- YOON SO-YEON
Cube Entertainment's rookie boy band, Nowadays, will start its second chapter with a new name, Nowz, the agency said Monday.
The rebranding comes two months after the first anniversary of the band’s debut, which was on April 2.
“Through the rebranding, we will reset the band’s identity and become a mainstream group with versatility,” the agency said in a press release.
The “z” in the name Nowz symbolizes the infinite possibilities the band can show “now,” according to the agency.
Having debuted on April 2, 2024, Nowadays is Cube Entertainment’s first new boy band in eight years since Pentagon, and its first new group in six years since girl group (G)I-DLE.
The boy band consists of five members: Hyeonbin, Yoon, Yeonwoo, Jinhyuk and Siyun.
It has released four singles so far: “Nowadays” (2024), “Rainy Day” (2024), “Nowhere” (2024) and “Let’s get it” (2024).
