 Seventeen’s 'Happy Burstday' sells more than 2.5 million copies in first week
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 18:11
Boy band Seventeen holds its “B-Day Party: Burst Stage” event at the Jamsu Bridge over the Han River on May 25 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its debut. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Seventeen holds its “B-Day Party: Burst Stage” event at the Jamsu Bridge over the Han River on May 25 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its debut. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]


Boy band Seventeen recorded the highest first-week album sales of the year with its fifth full-length album, “Happy Burstday,” Pledis Entertainment said Monday.
 
Citing data from Hanteo Chart, the album sold 2,521,208 physical copies from May 26 to June 1. 
 

Concept image for Seventeen's ″Happy Burstday″ [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

“Happy Burstday,” released on May 26, has topped major charts on iTunes, Oricon and QQ Music.
 
In a recent midyear report by Billboard, Seventeen grossed $120.9 million in ticket sales between October 2024 and March 2025 — the highest total among Korean acts on the list.
 
Seventeen also marked the 10th anniversary of its debut with a three-day celebration in Seoul last week.  

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
