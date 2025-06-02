 Winner to tour Japan for first time in six years
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Winner to tour Japan for first time in six years

Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 10:57
Boy band Winner's ″In Our Circle″ Japanese tour poster [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Winner's ″In Our Circle″ Japanese tour poster [YG ENTERTAINMENT]


Boy band Winner will tour Japan for the first time in six years, the band's agency YG Entertainment said Monday.
 
Winner will hold its "In Our Circle" tour in Japan, starting with two performances in Kobe on Sept. 28 — the first at 2 p.m. and the second at 6 p.m. — at Kobe Kokusai Hall.
 

Related Article

 
The next performance will take place at Tokyo Tachikawa Stage Garden on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.
 
"This event has been organized to express gratitude for fans' unwavering love and support for Winner," the agency said in a press release. "Winner is preparing its best performance yet to quench the fans’ long thirst."
 
Before the Japan concerts, Winner will meet fans in Korea through its "In Our Circle" concert at Olympic Hall in southern Seoul.
 
The band initially booked the venue for July 26 and 27, but added a third date — July 25 — after both dates sold out immediately.
 
Ticket sales for fan club members for the July 25 performance in Seoul will open at 8 p.m. Monday through NOL Ticket. General sales will follow at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Winner YG Entertainment

More in K-pop

Winner to tour Japan for first time in six years

G-Dragon denies dating Sana of girl group Twice

Girl group H1-KEY to release new album on June 26

Nowadays rebrands as Nowz to signal fresh identity

Neutune's MixAudio aims to be ChatGPT for music

Related Stories

Rapper Song Min-ho defends military service record against allegations of sick leave abuse

Boy band Winner to hold first concert in over 3 years in July

Winner's Kang Seung-yoon to drop his first solo album in March

Singer Mino drops teaser video for upcoming album

Winner's Lee Seung-hoon to release debut solo album 'My Type'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)