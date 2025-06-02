Winner to tour Japan for first time in six years
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 10:57
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Winner will tour Japan for the first time in six years, the band's agency YG Entertainment said Monday.
Winner will hold its "In Our Circle" tour in Japan, starting with two performances in Kobe on Sept. 28 — the first at 2 p.m. and the second at 6 p.m. — at Kobe Kokusai Hall.
The next performance will take place at Tokyo Tachikawa Stage Garden on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.
"This event has been organized to express gratitude for fans' unwavering love and support for Winner," the agency said in a press release. "Winner is preparing its best performance yet to quench the fans’ long thirst."
Before the Japan concerts, Winner will meet fans in Korea through its "In Our Circle" concert at Olympic Hall in southern Seoul.
The band initially booked the venue for July 26 and 27, but added a third date — July 25 — after both dates sold out immediately.
Ticket sales for fan club members for the July 25 performance in Seoul will open at 8 p.m. Monday through NOL Ticket. General sales will follow at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
