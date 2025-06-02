 'Hi-Five' tops weekend box office, edging out 'Mission: Impossible 8'
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 10:05 Updated: 02 Jun. 2025, 10:54
A still from ″Hi-Five″ is seen in this image provided by Next Entertainment World. [NEW]

Korean action comedy "Hi-Five" seized the top spot at the local weekend box office, unseating the latest "Mission: Impossible" installment, data showed Monday.
 
According to the Korean Film Council, the comedy movie, directed by Kang Hyeong-cheol, drew approximately 380,000 moviegoers from Friday to Sunday.
 

Premiering Friday, the movie follows five ordinary people whose lives take a dramatic turn after receiving organ transplants.
 
"Hi-Five" ended the reign of "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning," Tom Cruise's eighth installment of the popular action franchise, which had held the No. 1 position since its local theatrical debut on May 17.
 
It has attracted a cumulative audience of 2.47 million to date. During the weekend, the film attracted about 371,000 moviegoers.
 
Coming in third was "Big Deal," starring Lee Je-hoon and Yoo Hae-jin, which sold 131,000 tickets over the weekend. Inspired by a real-life story, the film revolves around two men entangled in a merger during the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis.
 

Yonhap
tags Hi-Five box office action comedy film

