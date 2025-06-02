Yoo Ah-in shines in 'Hi-Five' despite off-screen controversies
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 18:30
- KIM JI-YE
[REVIEW]
Warning: Spoilers may be included.
Despite his off-screen controversies, actor Yoo Ah-in once again proves his undeniable talent and screen presence in the new comedy action film “Hi-Five,” the actor's final shelved project premiered on May 30 before he was indicted for illegal drug use and disappeared from the public eye. With every scene he appears in, Yoo manages to add a sprinkle of charm and delivers a flawless performance, leaving little doubt that on screen is where he belongs.
Directed by Kang Hyoung-chul, known for helming hit Korean comedy drama films like “Sunny” (2011) and “Scandal Makers” (2008), the new film follows five individuals who each gain a unique superpower and a mysterious tattoo — not from some cosmic event, but after undergoing organ transplants from an anonymous, obscure donor.
The film features a strong ensemble cast, including Lee Jae-in as Wan-seo, who gains superhuman strength and speed after a heart transplant; Oh Jung-se as her overprotective father; Ahn Jae-hong as Ji-sung, an aspiring writer whose lung transplant gave him extraordinary lung capacity; Ra Mi-ran as Sun-nyeo with underwent a kidney transplant; Kim Hie-won as Yak-seon, who received a liver transplant, alongside Yoo who plays Ki-dong, a corneal transplant recipient.
The story kicks off as a video of Wan-seo’s superhuman abilities gets posted online, leading her to cross paths with Ji-sung. Together, they set out to find the other organ recipients to learn about their newly-gained abilities.
However, their lives take a dangerous turn when an evil cult leader — also a transplant recipient of a pancreas, played by veteran actor Shin Goo and his younger self by Park Jin-young — sets his sights on stealing their superpowers. This forces the group to unite and harness their abilities to defeat the cult leader, ultimately forming a team they call Hi-Five.
In the film, Yoo’s presence is hard to ignore due to his impressive acting. The actor has been keeping a low profile since he was convicted of illegal drug use during the period form 2020 to 2022. He was later detained, but was released in February with a reduced sentence to a one-year term, suspended for two years.
Although controversy still lingers over Yoo’s return to the screen, his portrayal of Ki-dong — a carefree and somewhat immature gambler with the ability to manipulate electromagnetic waves, essentially controlling all electronic devices — is undeniably captivating, reinforcing his standing as an born actor and making the film’s release feel like a worthwhile risk.
His character’s unique fashion sense and the sleek, rhythmic manner he snaps his fingers to activate his powers, gradually draw the audience to fall into his eccentric hipster persona. His chemistry with Ahn also stands out, especially in a scene where they share an unexpected kiss that, if anything, does feel like the beginning of a quirky bond, adding a light and humorous touch to the film.
Ultimately, Yoo's performance overshadows his off-screen controversies, at least for two hours, once again proving his ability to fully embody and become the character on screen.
Regarding its narrative, the film offers a lighter, friendlier twist on the classic good-versus-evil storyline. Its light, humorous and occasionally touching moments make it entertaining to watch, especially for audiences tired of the dark thrillers that frequently dominate the screens.
Packed with comedic sequences, the film successfully achieves director Kang’s goal of delivering a “pure entertainment film,” as he stated during a press conference held in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on May 26.
To be honest, some scenes do lean into cheesiness. A standout moment is the quirky recorder scene where Ji-sung blows the instrument Wan-seo is holding from a distance. The absurd choreography invites a helpless, amused laugh and remains one of the film’s most memorable sequences. There are also genuinely unexpected moments, like the surprising reveal of Sun-nyeo’s tattoo in a rather unconventional spot. However, thanks to the strong performances from the cast, the cheesiness is overcome and never feels off-putting.
Beyond the humor, the film also carries a deeper layer. It spotlights on outcasts and misfits in society who find growth and healing through unexpected opportunities. This theme ultimately becomes the film’s core, adding emotional depth and a grounded perspective to what might otherwise be an unrealistic fantasy about superhuman powers.
All in all, the film’s catchy soundtracks, the strong performances from actors and genuinely laugh-out-loud lightheartedness make it a thoroughly enjoyable two-hour escape without a care in the world — and perhaps, the rise of a Korean version of the Avengers, though far less flashy, badass or tough.
So far, the film as well as Yoo's performance in it appears positive. It topped weekend box office, beating out contenders like “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,” starring Tom Cruise, and “Big Deal,” starring Lee Je-hoon and Yoo Hae-jin.
