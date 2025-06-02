Your vote, the blossom of democracy
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 20:00 Updated: 02 Jun. 2025, 20:19
The 21st presidential election will be held on June 3, exactly six months after martial law was declared on December 3 last year. As an unscheduled and sudden election, the campaign has revealed significant gaps in candidates’ policy pledges and debate performances. Still, not voting is not an option. In the end, it is the voter who casts a carefully considered ballot that truly embodies the flower of democracy.
[Park Yong-seok]
