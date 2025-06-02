Inauguration expected to take place Wednesday, pomp and circumstance likely to be omitted
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 20:58
The inauguration ceremony for the new president is expected to take place at the National Assembly on Wednesday, the day after the election.
According to the National Assembly and other sources on Monday, the government is preparing for the ceremony to be held at the legislature, following precedent.
The event is expected to be a simplified affair centered on the oath of office. Traditional elements such as the Bosingak bell-ringing ceremony, military band and honor guard parade, and gun salutes are likely to be omitted.
The snap election follows the dismissal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, meaning the newly elected president will begin his term immediately without a transition period as president-elect. All candidates of the 21st presidential election are male.
A similar format was followed in 2017, when former President Moon Jae-in was sworn in the day after the election at the National Assembly, with around 300 dignitaries in attendance.
At the time, Moon’s ceremony included an opening declaration, a salute to the nation, the oath of office and an address to the people. The event was formally named an “oath of office ceremony” rather than an “inauguration.”
The new president is also likely to follow this precedent. The exact time and venue of the ceremony will be finalized after the election.
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety is expected to report on preparations for the inauguration and confirm the event details once the president-elect is confirmed.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]

