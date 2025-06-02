Police to mobilize 28,590 officers on Election Day
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 16:08
The National Police Agency said it will deploy 28,590 police officers to 14,295 polling stations nationwide on Tuesday, the day of the 21st presidential election, to strengthen security.
About 29,000 more officers will be mobilized to escort election materials, including early voting boxes, main ballot boxes and absentee ballots.
Starting at 6 a.m. on Election Day, police will issue a “Level A Emergency,” the highest of the agency’s alert stages. Under this status, all police leave is suspended and the full force can be mobilized.
On Election Day, approximately 7,600 officers will be stationed at 254 ballot counting centers across the country, while local police agencies will deploy rapid response teams near polling and counting stations to prepare for emergencies.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency also announced that 10,800 officers will be assigned to 4,574 polling and counting stations in Seoul. Of those, 4,500 officers will be stationed at 2,260 polling sites for fixed post and patrol duties, while 4,500 armed police will assist in escorting election mail.
At 25 counting centers, around 50 officers will be deployed per site, totaling about 1,200. Riot squads will be assigned to maintain order until vote counting ends in four districts — Mapo, Dongdaemun, Yeongdeungpo and Gangnam.
At noon on Wednesday, the day after the election, the police plan to officially transfer presidential security duties to the Presidential Security Service immediately after the National Election Commission issues the certificate of election to the president-elect, according to the agency.
