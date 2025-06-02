Voters must reject last-minute smears in presidential race
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 00:00
As Korea’s presidential race nears its conclusion, negative campaigning has once again clouded the electoral atmosphere. A recent example involves liberal commentator Yoo Si-min, who criticized Seol Nan-young, wife of People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo, during an appearance on YouTuber Kim Eo-jun’s program.
Yoo suggested that Seol, a high school graduate, may have married Kim, a Seoul National University graduate, as a way to feel “elevated.” His remark was classist, reflecting a dismissive attitude toward low-income individuals. Yoo went further, stating that the role of a major party candidate’s spouse was “a place she could never reach in life,” adding that she was “mentally detached” from reality. These comments were sexist, suggesting a woman’s value is tied to her husband’s status.
Although Yoo later claimed he was explaining why Seol had criticized Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung’s wife, Kim Hye-kyung, for a corporate credit-card scandal, his defense only reinforced perceptions of condescension and elitism. As a progressive figure who often advocates for marginalized groups, his remarks exposed a troubling contradiction.
Lee’s response to the controversy also raised concerns. He acknowledged the “inappropriateness” of the expression but added, “Since he apologized, I believe the public will forgive him.” The contrast with the DP’s treatment of Lee Jun-seok, the Reform Party candidate, is striking. The party is reportedly seeking to expel Lee for comments made during a televised debate, prompting accusations of double standards.
In the final stretch of the campaign, major parties have focused less on policy and more on personal attacks. Lee and the DP have revived calls to “punish rebellion,” referring to alleged attempts to undermine democratic order. In response, Kim Moon-soo’s PPP has formed a task force to investigate alleged misconduct by Lee’s family, particularly his eldest son.
Voters must not be swayed by propaganda or personal attacks. The task of distinguishing substance from spectacle lies with the people.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
