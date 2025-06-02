Korea pitches submarines, howitzers, trainer jets at Canadian defense exhibition

A senior arms agency official visited a Canadian defense exhibition last week for talks on possible exports of Korean submarines, trainer jets and self-propelled howitzers, the state arms procurement agency said Monday.During his three-day visit to Ottawa from Tuesday, Kang Hwan-seug, vice minister of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), met Judith Bennett, Canada's associate assistant deputy defense minister of materiel, on the sidelines of the Cansec defense exhibition to brief her on the advantages of Korea's submarines.Canada is seeking to acquire new conventionally powered submarines to replace its aging vessels, with Korean shipbuilders competing for the project reportedly worth around $20 billion.Kang also met other officials at the event and pitched the K-9 self-propelled howitzer for the Canadian Army's modernization plan and the T-50 trainer jet for the Royal Canadian Air Force's pilot training program, according to DAPA.Yonhap