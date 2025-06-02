Military in talks with U.S. over surveillance support as crash groundspatrol planes

The military said Monday it is in talks with the United States over ways to receive surveillance support, as the Navy grounded around a dozen patrol aircraft in safety measures following a fatal crash last week.On Thursday, a Navy P-3CK patrol plane crashed on a mountain in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, during routine training, killing all four personnel aboard and prompting the armed service to ground all P-3 maritime patrol aircraft for safety inspection."Our military is strengthening surveillance by operating alternative assets such as warships and naval operation helicopters," Col. Lee Sung-jun, spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in a regular press briefing."We are getting support from Coast Guard surveillance aircraft, and talks are also underway with the U.S. military on receiving surveillance aircraft support from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command," Lee said.In a related move, the Navy is set to deploy P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft in July, Lee added.The Navy has launched a joint investigation committee with the military, civilian experts and the government to probe into the cause of last week's patrol aircraft crash.Efforts are also underway to restore a flight voice recorder, albeit found to have been damaged, as it could provide some clues into the circumstances of the final minute before the crash.The last communication between the control tower and the aircraft occurred a minute before the accident, with no details indicating an emergency situation, according to the Navy, prompting speculations over an abrupt mechanical glitch.As part of response measures, the Ministry of National Defense held a meeting of key officials earlier Monday to review possible lapses in readiness posture, education and operation surrounding the incident.Yonhap