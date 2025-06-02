 Military in talks with U.S. over surveillance support as crash groundspatrol planes
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Military in talks with U.S. over surveillance support as crash groundspatrol planes

Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 19:13
The wreckage of a Navy patrol plane is scattered on a mountain in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on May 30, following its crash the previous day that killed all four Navy officers aboard the maritime patrol aircraft. [YONHAP]

The wreckage of a Navy patrol plane is scattered on a mountain in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on May 30, following its crash the previous day that killed all four Navy officers aboard the maritime patrol aircraft. [YONHAP]

 
The military said Monday it is in talks with the United States over ways to receive surveillance support, as the Navy grounded around a dozen patrol aircraft in safety measures following a fatal crash last week.
 
On Thursday, a Navy P-3CK patrol plane crashed on a mountain in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, during routine training, killing all four personnel aboard and prompting the armed service to ground all P-3 maritime patrol aircraft for safety inspection.
 

Related Article

"Our military is strengthening surveillance by operating alternative assets such as warships and naval operation helicopters," Col. Lee Sung-jun, spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in a regular press briefing.
 
"We are getting support from Coast Guard surveillance aircraft, and talks are also underway with the U.S. military on receiving surveillance aircraft support from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command," Lee said.
 
In a related move, the Navy is set to deploy P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft in July, Lee added.
 
The Navy has launched a joint investigation committee with the military, civilian experts and the government to probe into the cause of last week's patrol aircraft crash.
 
Efforts are also underway to restore a flight voice recorder, albeit found to have been damaged, as it could provide some clues into the circumstances of the final minute before the crash.
 
The last communication between the control tower and the aircraft occurred a minute before the accident, with no details indicating an emergency situation, according to the Navy, prompting speculations over an abrupt mechanical glitch.
 
As part of response measures, the Ministry of National Defense held a meeting of key officials earlier Monday to review possible lapses in readiness posture, education and operation surrounding the incident.

Yonhap
tags Navy crash korea

More in Diplomacy

Korea monitoring China-installed buoys, citing possible military purpose

Military in talks with U.S. over surveillance support as crash groundspatrol planes

Experts diagnose balancing U.S.-China tensions and North Korea risk as most pressing diplomatic, security tasks for South Korea's next president

China's steel towers in PMZ raise 'South China Sea 2.0' question: Ex-top U.S. envoy

Seoul prepares calm response after U.S. court blocks Trump's reciprocal tariffs

Related Stories

Navy holds memorial for four service members killed in plane crash

Joint investigation committee launched to probe Navy patrol aircraft crash

Military investigates deadly Navy aircraft crash in Pohang

Four dead after Navy aircraft crashes in Pohang

Patrol plane communicating normally until right before cash, Navy says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)