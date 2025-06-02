Yonsei University hosts networking event for careers in sustainability
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 10:55
LEE TAE-HEE
International students interested in landing careers in sustainability organizations or companies focused on the initiative gathered at Yonsei University on Saturday, meeting and networking with industry professionals.
Around 50 students gathered at the Yonsei University campus in Sinchon, western Seoul, to attend a career networking event for international students. This is the fourth time the career networking event was hosted by the Yonsei Indonesia Association, but Saturday's event was jointly hosted by the Korea University Indonesian Students Association for the first time to welcome students from the two universities.
"When I first got the offer to speak at the event, I thought it would be a great experience for not just me, but also for the students because it was also hard for me to navigate my career when I first came to Korea back in 2013," said Christ Edgina, working in international sales and marketing at d'Alba Global. "It was hard to know about pursuing a career in Korea or working for a Korean company, and I wanted to share my experience to the students."
A total of 11 speakers attended the event to talk about their career path and company's business. With this year's event theme focused on sustainability, there were various organizations focused on related topics, with other companies also discussing their initiatives.
Anna Ewa Zuchowski, a project manager at Korea University Institute for Sustainability, attended to introduce the institute's roles such as operating Korea University's SDGs academy and carrying out the sustainability literacy test.
Solutions for Our Climate (SFOC), a nongovernmental organization based in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, introduced their climate advocacy projects. Attending an event for international students, Heather Lee, the organization's steel team lead, added that SFOC has around 130 employees with 30 percent being international staff.
Many other companies either had a big overseas market or were aiming to hire more foreign talent. Brand 501, a cosmetics company also based in Seongdong District, sells its brands such as Dr.Melaxin and Barber501 to various countries, although its main market is the United States.
"There's around 9,000 employees [at Samsung C&T], but in terms of the Engineering & Construction division, there's around 6,000," said Joshua Chu For, a Korea University graduate now working at Samsung C&T. "There's currently around 70 foreigners in the company, but the company does have a goal of 200."
Many alumni members attended as speakers, such as Gagas Lambang Pamungkas, a Korea University graduate now working at HLB Global's retail business team. From Yonsei University, Joonseo Chang, working as a campus growth lead for Perplexity AI, attended.
The event also allowed students to talk to speakers more closely during separate breakout sessions.
"I was especially interested in d'Alba Global and HLB Global, as I'm interested in working at cosmetics and lifestyle companies," Jazin Seng, a senior at Korea University. "I'm assigned to breakout rooms of the companies' speakers, and I think it's helpful for us to learn more about the companies."
