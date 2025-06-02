 Reducing U.S. forces in Korea could invite miscalculation by North, expert warns
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Reducing U.S. forces in Korea could invite miscalculation by North, expert warns

Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 20:56
Victor Cha, senior vice president for Asia and Korea Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), explains the potential effect of the United States pulling its troops from Korea in a video uploaded on YouTube, titled ″What's Happening with U.S. Troop Withdrawal in Korea?″ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Victor Cha, senior vice president for Asia and Korea Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), explains the potential effect of the United States pulling its troops from Korea in a video uploaded on YouTube, titled ″What's Happening with U.S. Troop Withdrawal in Korea?″ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Victor Cha, president of the Geopolitics and Foreign Policy Department and Korea Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), warned that reducing U.S. forces in Korea could lead to a miscalculation by North Korea.
 
In a video uploaded to the CSIS YouTube channel on Friday, Cha responded to a Wall Street Journal report that the U.S. Department of Defense is considering redeploying 4,500 U.S. troops stationed in Korea. While the U.S. government has denied the report, Cha said, “We believe this is a matter being seriously reviewed by the Pentagon and the military.”
 

Related Article

 
"This reorientation by the Trump administration to focus most of the U.S. military attention on a Taiwan and First Island Chain contingency rather than on something like the Korean Peninsula [ …] could create an environment in which the North Koreans feel a little bit more confident than they should be and could lead to miscalculation," he said.
 
Cha emphasized that troop reductions in Korea are not a new development, citing historical examples under President Dwight Eisenhower in the 1950s, President Richard Nixon in the 1970s and after the Sept. 11 attacks.
 
He noted that while 4,500 troops “is not an insignificant number," removing them "does not undermine the ability to defend the Korean Peninsula.” He cited the capabilities of South Korean forces and U.S. contributions through air support, satellite reconnaissance and intelligence.
 
On the one hand, having about 20,000 forces on the peninsula still constitutes the American trip wire on the Korean Peninsula to ensure that if North Korea were ever to do something, the United States would be automatically involved.
 
However, he also highlighted that North Korea's growing ties with Russia, the recovery of its trade relationship with China to pre-pandemic levels, and perceived uncertainties in U.S. commitments to its allies may affect the credibility of U.S. deterrence.
 
Victor Cha, senior vice president for Asia and Korea Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), explains the potential effect of the United States pulling its troops from Korea in a video uploaded on YouTube, titled ″What's Happening with U.S. Troop Withdrawal in Korea?″ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Victor Cha, senior vice president for Asia and Korea Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), explains the potential effect of the United States pulling its troops from Korea in a video uploaded on YouTube, titled ″What's Happening with U.S. Troop Withdrawal in Korea?″ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
“It’s not just about capabilities, but how the adversary perceives the U.S. commitment,” he said, pointing to questions surrounding U.S. reliability across issues ranging from tariffs to security alliances.
 
Cha pointed out that “there were more provocations from North Korea in the first 100 days of the Trump administration than under any other U.S. president since Nixon,” calling it a warning sign.
 
"While the removal of a brigade will not necessarily undermine defense capabilities, it could sort of affect or make more ambiguous the deterrent signal at a time when the North Koreans are willing to be a little bit more belligerent and provocative than we've seen in the past."
 
In a separate online forum on March 27 titled “What’s Korea’s next step?” Cha also predicted that a second Trump administration would likely pressure Seoul to accept more strategic flexibility for U.S. Forces Korea. He described the Korea-U.S. alliance as being in a “quiet crisis.”
 
Cha said the Pentagon is “almost certain” to push for such flexibility — a concept that allows U.S. Forces Korea to be deployed beyond the peninsula based on strategic needs. He also cited defense cost-sharing negotiations and North Korea policy as key factors straining the alliance.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags North Korea USFK

More in North Korea

Reducing U.S. forces in Korea could invite miscalculation by North, expert warns

North celebrates International Children's Day with foreign diplomats

Pyongyang slams monitoring group's report on North Korea-Russia military cooperation

Experts diagnose balancing U.S.-China tensions and North Korea risk as most pressing diplomatic, security tasks for South Korea's next president

Russian Embassy in Pyongyang posts letter written by North Korean soldier deployed to Russia

Related Stories

Ripples from Afghanistan

Korea stresses importance of maintaining USFK in talks with U.S. lawmakers

Gen. Xavier Brunson to lead U.S. Forces Korea

USFK holds first deployment training of Thaad remote launcher

USFK general vows to maintain 'strong, forward-deployed force' in South Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)