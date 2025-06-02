DP's Lee claims endorsement from U.S. investor Jim Rogers, but many are skeptical
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 17:45 Updated: 02 Jun. 2025, 17:46
Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Monday dismissed questions about the authenticity of U.S. investor Jim Rogers’ letter "endorsing" his campaign, telling reporters to refer to explanations already provided by his campaign.
Lee made the remark during a press conference at Seongnam Residents Church in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, after being asked about calls for a direct clarification on the matter from People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo and Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok.
"The campaign has already addressed this. You can check that," Lee Jae-myung said.
The controversy, which began on Thursday, snowballed over the weekend after Rogers — a prominent U.S. investor known for his long-term bullish outlook on Asia, particularly China and the Korean Peninsula, and former business partner of investment behemoth George Soros — sent out an email to several Korean media outlets on Sunday denying his endorsement of Lee, adding that it is a "complete fraud."
However, the DP refuted Rogers' remarks.
"There was ongoing communication with Rogers’ side, and it seems the wording was refined during that process," DP chief spokesman Cho Seung-rae said on Monday, adding that those "who handled the communication should verify the facts themselves."
It all started when Kim Jin-hyang, former chairman of the Kaesong Industrial Complex Management Committee, on Thursday, read a statement attributed to Rogers at the National Assembly. The event was organized by DP Rep. Lee Jae-kang, co-head of the campaign’s international cooperation division.
That same day, Lee Jae-myung wrote on Facebook, “I heard Jim Rogers declare his support. He said we must invest in peace, in the future, and therefore, in Korea.”
As media outlets began questioning the authenticity of the claim, Kim released a detailed explanation via social media on Sunday and a press release on Monday, saying it was not he but a professor named Song Kyung-ho who "directly communicated with Rogers and obtained the statement."
Kim explained that the endorsement followed a chain from Rogers to Prof. Song, described in the 25-page press release as a “Korean resident of the United Kingdom,” then to himself and finally to Rep. Lee Jae-kang.
Kim also published screenshots of their WeChat exchanges, including the English text and Korean translation.
Kim relayed a claim from Song, who said, “Using the concept of ‘endorse,’ which implies economic and legal responsibility, instead of ‘support,’ which conveys casual backing in English, put Jim Rogers, a U.S. citizen, in a difficult position.”
“Jim Rogers’ support for candidate Lee is real,” Kim said, “There was simply some confusion during the process of finalizing the wording of the endorsement.”
Song said Rogers ultimately approved wording that stated he “recognizes” Lee, not “supports” him.
Rogers reportedly expressed interest in Korea but acknowledged that he does not know Lee Jae-myung well and suggested that this could become an issue if raised publicly. In response, Song told him that a lack of personal acquaintance with Lee would not be a problem.
While Kim maintains that Rogers’ endorsement is genuine, he acknowledged that “there was some confusion during the wording process.”
The DP candidate's campaign leadership has remained relatively hands-off on the issue, refraining from releasing an official statement.
As the controversy continued to grow, PPP candidate Kim Moon-soo issued an emergency statement during a campaign stop in Busan on Monday.
“The ‘Druking’ group, which pioneered online opinion manipulation, is now staging international fraud by spreading a fake endorsement from Jim Rogers,” Kim said, referring to a 2018 scandal in which an influential blogger known by the handle "Druking" and his network manipulated public opinion by artificially boosting or downvoting online comments supporting former President Moon Jae-in of the DP.
Jang Dong-hyuk, chief of the PPP's election strategy office, also held an emergency press conference in Busan.
“The entire nation has suffered international embarrassment, and Korea’s credibility in the global community has been damaged,” Jang said. “This is the work of a voice-phishing presidential candidate — a global scam.
"I've already received a report indicating that Rogers’ camp had already denied issuing any such endorsement. This constitutes a clear violation of the election law for spreading false information. Given the scale of deception involved, the candidate should withdraw from the race.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SHIM SAE-ROM, SUNG JI-WON [[email protected]]
