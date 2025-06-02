 Women's advocacy group slams former minister's comments on presidential candidate's wife
Women's advocacy group slams former minister's comments on presidential candidate's wife

Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 17:01
Rhyu Si-min speaks in a program hosted by Kim Eo-jun on May 28. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The Korean National Council of Women (KNCW) condemned Rhyu Si-min, a liberal commentator and former health minister, on Monday for describing Seol Nan-young, wife of People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo, as being “not in her right mind,” calling Rhyu's remarks “an unacceptable verbal assault against women.”
  
“Rhyu Si-min’s remarks are sexist mockery and denigration of a candidate's spouse,” said Heo Myeong, president of the KNCW, held during a press conference at the National Assembly Communication Center in western Seoul. “It is a contemptuous insult toward working women who gave up their education for the sake of their families and an affront to the dignity of Korea’s 25 million women and female workers.
 

“Language and behavior that dismiss, belittle or degrade women must be thoroughly eradicated from our society.”
  
Heo also called on women voters to rally ahead of the presidential election. 
 
“Let us unite,” she said. “Let all 22.41 million women voters participate in tomorrow’s vote without exception.”
  
Rhyu came under fire for making such remarks during an appearance on YouTuber Kim Eo-jun’s program last week. 
 
“Being the wife of a major party’s presidential candidate is a position Seol Nan-young could never have reached in her own life,” he said. “That’s why she’s floating in midair now. In short, she’s not in her right mind.
  
“To Seol, Kim Moon-soo is probably someone so great that she feels unmatched. Through marriage to such a man, she may feel that she has been elevated.”
  
Kim responded on Friday through a post on Facebook. 
 
“I don’t believe there are places in life some people can go and others can’t,” he wrote. “She is a great person who protected me and our family through love and sacrifice.”
  
People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo campaigns at Dongmun Rotary in Jeju on June 2. [YONHAP]

As backlash grew, Rhyu addressed the controversy the same day on another YouTube channel, “Alileo Books,” saying that it was his “mistake to use harsh language” and he had no intention of disparaging women or workers.  
  
“I said, ‘Seol, a true worker, married a labor activist from a top university, and she might feel elevated through that marriage,’” Rhyu said. “I did not say, ‘When a laborer marries a man from a prestigious university, her status is elevated.’
  
“I didn’t say anything that disparages class, women or labor. And I didn’t mean it that way. I believe that if I had used more measured and accurate language, I wouldn’t have received this much criticism. That’s my fault.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
