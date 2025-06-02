Arrest warrant issued for subway arson suspect

A court on Monday issued an arrest warrant for a man in his 60s accused of starting a fire inside a subway train in western Seoul over the weekend.Earlier in the day, the Seoul Southern District Court held a hearing to review a warrant request for the suspect, identified only by his surname, Won.The court granted the warrant, citing concerns over flight risk and the likelihood of a repeat offense."The crime is grave, as it caused serious harm and posed a significant threat to public safety. Given that the suspect prepared tools for the crime in advance based on an unconvincing motive, there is also a risk of recidivism," the court said.Won allegedly poured gasoline and set fire to pieces of clothes inside a Line 5 subway running between Yeouinaru and Mapo stations early Saturday morning. The suspect was apprehended on the scene.He reportedly committed the arson after being dissatisfied with the outcome of his divorce lawsuit.Won was asked by reporters at the courthouse whether he committed the crime to protest the result of his divorce suit and said, "Yes." A man claiming to be Won's elder brother also appeared at the courthouse, saying the suspect was a taxi driver and unhappy with the amount of alimony.Twenty-three people, including Won, were transported to hospitals due to smoke inhalation, and 129 others received treatment on the spot on Saturday. Police estimated the relevant property damage at 330 million won ($240,000).Yonhap