 Campaign vehicle driver assaults middle school student after rude hand gesture
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Campaign vehicle driver assaults middle school student after rude hand gesture

Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 21:20
Physical violence assault illustration [JOONGANG ILBO]

Physical violence assault illustration [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A middle school student was allegedly assaulted by the driver of a campaign vehicle for Kim Moon-soo, the presidential candidate of the People Power Party, after making a rude hand gesture toward the vehicle — a fact that only recently came to light.
 
According to the Dongan Precinct of the Anyang Police in Gyeonggi, a man in his 60s has been booked on assault charges and is currently under investigation.
 

Related Article

 
He is accused of slapping the face of a teenage boy once near an apartment complex in Anyang, Gyeonggi, around 3 p.m. on May 28.
 
The man was driving a campaign vehicle for Kim at the time and allegedly got out of the vehicle after witnessing the teenager make an obscene hand gesture toward it. He then chased after the boy and assaulted him.
 
The teenager's parents filed a formal complaint with the police on the day of the incident.
 
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the case.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags presidential election candidate assault

More in Social Affairs

Police request pre-trial detention warrant for Ob-Gyn doctor accused of fatal negligence

Campaign vehicle driver assaults middle school student after rude hand gesture

Car believed to be carrying family of four plunges into sea off Korea's southern coast

Single vote in Tuesday's election worth at least 75.84 million won

Korea confirms first Zika virus infection case of the year

Related Stories

Starbucks won't call you by your name if it matches a presidential candidate

Presidential candidates to face off in 2nd TV debate

Close aides to Lee Jae-myung replace resignations within DP

Former finance minister announces bid for presidency as independent

Talk of Yoon as possible presidential candidate draws bipartisan rebukes
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)