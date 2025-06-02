Campaign vehicle driver assaults middle school student after rude hand gesture
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 21:20
A middle school student was allegedly assaulted by the driver of a campaign vehicle for Kim Moon-soo, the presidential candidate of the People Power Party, after making a rude hand gesture toward the vehicle — a fact that only recently came to light.
According to the Dongan Precinct of the Anyang Police in Gyeonggi, a man in his 60s has been booked on assault charges and is currently under investigation.
He is accused of slapping the face of a teenage boy once near an apartment complex in Anyang, Gyeonggi, around 3 p.m. on May 28.
The man was driving a campaign vehicle for Kim at the time and allegedly got out of the vehicle after witnessing the teenager make an obscene hand gesture toward it. He then chased after the boy and assaulted him.
The teenager's parents filed a formal complaint with the police on the day of the incident.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the case.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)