 Early morning blaze hits Incheon metal factory
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 09:03
Firefighters suppressing a blaze that broke out in a factory in Incheon on June 2. [INCHEON FIRE SERVICES]

Firefighters suppressing a blaze that broke out in a factory in Incheon on June 2. [INCHEON FIRE SERVICES]

 
A fire broke out at a metal products factory in Gajwa-dong, Seo District, Incheon, at 3:23 a.m. on Monday, and firefighters have been battling the blaze since.
 
Two firefighters suffered second-degree burns to their hands and necks while trying to contain the flames and were transported to a hospital by 119 emergency responders.
 

The fire authorities issued a Level 1 response — which mobilizes all personnel from the local fire station — at 5:36 a.m., two hours and 13 minutes after the fire was first reported.
 
In response to the fire, the district government sent an emergency alert to nearby residents, advising them to close their windows and for drivers to avoid the area.
 
“There is heavy smoke making it difficult to approach the seat of the fire, so we are directing water to the area and working to extinguish the blaze,” said a fire official. “The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.”
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
