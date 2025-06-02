Family of woman who drowned near Mok Island partially wins damages suit
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 10:51
The family of a woman in her 40s who drowned near Mok Island, an uninhabited island off the coast of Incheon, has partially won a damages suit against the local government responsible for the area.
The Seoul High Court said Monday it ruled in favor of the plaintiff in an appeal case against Ongjin, Incheon, ordering the local government to pay approximately 26 million won ($19,000) plus interest to the deceased woman’s family — the same outcome as the lower court’s ruling.
The woman drowned on Jan. 19, 2021, at around 3:30 p.m. after walking toward Mok Island from Seonjae Island in Ongjin and becoming trapped by the rising tide.
She had reportedly traveled from Seoul using public transportation and began walking toward the island as the tide was coming in.
Mok Island is accessible on foot during low tide via a sand path that emerges as the water recedes, but it becomes cut off from the mainland at high tide. Known as a destination for experiencing the so-called "miracle of Moses," it draws many tourists.
However, no warning signs, tide charts or broadcast alerts were reportedly in place at the time of the incident to inform visitors of the tidal risks.
In court, Ongjin said that the woman, who had an intellectual disability, may have entered the water of her own accord despite the risk. The county claimed that even if safety signs had been installed nearby, the woman might have “struggled to fully comprehend them.”
The county also argued that the woman’s mother, the plaintiff, was “lazy in her duty to protect and supervise her daughter” and should share responsibility for the incident.
Both the district and appellate courts disagreed with the county’s position, ruling that Ongjin bore roughly 10 percent of the liability for failing to install adequate safety measures.
“The area around Mok Island is a popular site where many tourists come to enjoy the scenery and natural phenomena,” said the appellate court. “There have been repeated incidents of people becoming stranded or drowning due to the rising tide.”
“Even if the deceased had schizophrenia, Ongjin is still at fault for not taking proper preventive measures such as installing safety facilities,” said the court. “However, the plaintiff’s failure to supervise her daughter was taken into account in limiting the county’s liability.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)