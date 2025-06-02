Korea confirms first Zika virus infection case of the year
Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 21:07
A person in their 40s who recently traveled to Indonesia has been confirmed as Korea’s first case of Zika virus infection this year.
According to Jeju Island authorities on Monday, the individual tested positive for the Zika virus on May 30 in Jeju after returning from a nine-day trip to Indonesia earlier in the month.
They were reportedly bitten by a mosquito while abroad and exhibited symptoms including chills, muscle pain and conjunctival redness. The patient’s condition is now improving.
Although the patient is officially registered as a resident of Gyeonggi, they are currently staying in Jeju for work.
Jeju authorities are conducting an epidemiological investigation in cooperation with the public health center responsible for the patient’s registered address. They are also collecting mosquitoes within a 200-meter radius of the patient’s residence and activity zones to test for the virus, while carrying out targeted disinfection operations.
Zika virus infection typically occurs after being bitten by infected forest mosquitoes, with an incubation period of three to 14 days. Symptoms include a maculopapular rash, fever, conjunctival redness, joint pain and muscle aches.
Most cases are mild, but the virus can cause congenital malformations such as microcephaly if contracted during pregnancy, requiring particular caution.
In addition to mosquito bites, transmission through sexual contact, blood transfusion, vertical transmission from mother to child and laboratory exposure has also been reported.
In Korea, there were 16 Zika virus cases in 2016 and 11 in 2017, with fewer than four reported annually since. In the past five years, there was one case in 2020, none in 2021, three in 2022, two in 2023 and none last year.
Except for one suspected case of laboratory infection in 2020, all confirmed cases were imported from abroad. Most, like this latest case, involved individuals bitten by mosquitoes while traveling in Southeast Asia. No case of locally transmitted Zika virus infection has been reported in Korea.
Because there is no vaccine or specific treatment for the Zika virus, preventing mosquito bites is crucial. Travelers to Southeast Asia and other risk regions are advised to avoid dense vegetation and forested areas, wear long-sleeved light-colored clothing and use mosquito repellent.
Cho Sang-beom, director of Jeju’s Safety and Health Division, urged the public to “strictly follow preventive guidelines and seek medical attention immediately for testing and treatment if symptoms appear after overseas travel or mosquito exposure.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
