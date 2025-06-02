 Lost and lockered
Lost and lockered

Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 20:54
 


Lost & found, delivered to your station
 
A passerby reviews the instructions for using a parcel locker at a Seoul subway station on June 2. Starting that day, Seoul Metro, which operates subway lines 1 through 8, launched a new “Ttota Lost Item Delivery Service,” allowing passengers to have lost belongings delivered to a locker at a station of their choice. [YONHAP]
