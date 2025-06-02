Police request pre-trial detention warrant for Ob-Gyn doctor accused of fatal negligence
Police have requested a pretrial detention warrant for a doctor at an obstetrics and gynecology clinic in Sokcho, Gangwon, in connection with a medical accident that resulted in a death last year.
According to the Gangwon Provincial Police Agency on Monday, the doctor is under investigation for professional negligence resulting in death. Authorities have applied for a pre-indictment detention warrant.
A pre-indictment detention warrant is sought before a suspect is physically detained, unlike a standard warrant that must be filed within 48 hours following an arrest or emergency detention.
The incident occurred at 10:05 a.m. on July 24 last year, when a woman in her 20s suffered sudden cardiac arrest during a procedure performed by the doctor at the clinic. She was rushed to a nearby general hospital and treated in the intensive care unit, but died about a month later.
An autopsy conducted by the National Forensic Service found the cause of death to be pulmonary embolism — a life-threatening condition in which an artery in the lungs becomes blocked, disrupting normal breathing and blood flow.
Based on medical assessments and records seized from the clinic, police concluded that the doctor had committed a medical error during the procedure. Authorities also confirmed that the clinic has not reached a settlement with the late woman's family.
Prosecutors are currently reviewing the police’s request and are expected to decide soon whether to formally seek the warrant.
Following the incident, the city of Sokcho conducted a broad inspection of the clinic covering over 30 items to check for violations of the Medical Service Act. However, nothing noncompliant was found.
