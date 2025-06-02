 Police request pre-trial detention warrant for Ob-Gyn doctor accused of fatal negligence
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police request pre-trial detention warrant for Ob-Gyn doctor accused of fatal negligence

Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 21:29
Gangwon Provincial Police Agency [GANGWON PROVINCIAL POLICE AGENCY]

Gangwon Provincial Police Agency [GANGWON PROVINCIAL POLICE AGENCY]

 
Police have requested a pretrial detention warrant for a doctor at an obstetrics and gynecology clinic in Sokcho, Gangwon, in connection with a medical accident that resulted in a death last year.
 
According to the Gangwon Provincial Police Agency on Monday, the doctor is under investigation for professional negligence resulting in death. Authorities have applied for a pre-indictment detention warrant.
 

Related Article

 
A pre-indictment detention warrant is sought before a suspect is physically detained, unlike a standard warrant that must be filed within 48 hours following an arrest or emergency detention.
 
The incident occurred at 10:05 a.m. on July 24 last year, when a woman in her 20s suffered sudden cardiac arrest during a procedure performed by the doctor at the clinic. She was rushed to a nearby general hospital and treated in the intensive care unit, but died about a month later.
 
An autopsy conducted by the National Forensic Service found the cause of death to be pulmonary embolism — a life-threatening condition in which an artery in the lungs becomes blocked, disrupting normal breathing and blood flow.
 
Based on medical assessments and records seized from the clinic, police concluded that the doctor had committed a medical error during the procedure. Authorities also confirmed that the clinic has not reached a settlement with the late woman's family.
 
Prosecutors are currently reviewing the police’s request and are expected to decide soon whether to formally seek the warrant.
 
Following the incident, the city of Sokcho conducted a broad inspection of the clinic covering over 30 items to check for violations of the Medical Service Act. However, nothing noncompliant was found.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags surgery death

More in Social Affairs

Police request pre-trial detention warrant for Ob-Gyn doctor accused of fatal negligence

Campaign vehicle driver assaults middle school student after rude hand gesture

Car believed to be carrying family of four plunges into sea off Korea's southern coast

Single vote in Tuesday's election worth at least 75.84 million won

Korea confirms first Zika virus infection case of the year

Related Stories

‘Deaths have occurred’: Chinese embassy warns against plastic surgery in Korea

Legislative tyranny

Late Taiwanese actor Barbie Hsu to be buried at private cemetery in Taiwan

Jung Hun-cheol, better known as rapper Iron, dies aged 29

Rationalize our medical insurance coverage
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)