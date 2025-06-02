 Teenager fined 5 million won for making deepfake porn with image of classmate
Teenager fined 5 million won for making deepfake porn with image of classmate

Published: 02 Jun. 2025, 14:15 Updated: 02 Jun. 2025, 18:38
A poster promoting deepfake prevention is seen outside the digital sex crime victim support center at the Women’s Human Rights Institute of Korea in Seoul on Nov. 6, 2024. [YONHAP]

A teenager who used deepfake technology to create sexually exploitative content using a classmate’s image was fined 5 million won ($3,600).
 
The Gwangju District Court handed down the fine on Monday to a male high school student. He was convicted for violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.
 

In August 2024, he used deepfake technology to synthesize the face of a female student — a classmate at a high school in Gwangju — onto pornographic material. The resulting content was passed to an unidentified individual online and later uploaded to social media platforms accessible by the public.
 
“The nature of the crime is serious, considering the content and its explicit expressions,” the court said. “It appears the victim suffered significant psychological trauma.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
