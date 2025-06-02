The first 100 days: What Korea’s next government must learn from the past

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The term “First 100 Days” was first introduced by Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 32nd president of the United States. In a radio address on July 25, 1933, just months after taking office on March 4, Roosevelt used the phrase to describe the critical early phase of his presidency. In those first 100 days, he moved swiftly to address the Great Depression through a series of reforms and economic initiatives that came to be known as the New Deal. The term has since become a symbolic benchmark for assessing the early success or failure of new administrations in the United States.In Korea, how have the first 100 days of past administrations measured up?Moon Jae-in assumed the presidency on May 10, 2017, just a day after winning the election, without the benefit of a formal transition team. His first 100 days were defined by the pursuit of three goals: rooting out deep-seated corruption, promoting income-led growth and seeking peace on the Korean Peninsula. Moon’s communication-focused leadership stood in contrast to the authoritarian image of his predecessor, Park Geun-hye. His approval ratings exceeded 70 percent during this period. However, rapid increases in the minimum wage sparked controversy, and growing military tensions between North Korea and the United States tested his foreign policy.Yoon Suk Yeol came into office on May 10, 2022, after a more traditional transition period. His first 100 days were marked by a shift to the new presidential office in Yongsan, a communication style dubbed “doorstepping,” and a pledge to restore fairness and common sense. Yet his approval rating fell below 30 percent within 80 days of taking office. His government faced mounting criticism for missteps in personnel appointments, accusations of unilateral governance and internal strife within the ruling party. These early stumbles exposed a leadership crisis that ultimately culminated in Yoon’s controversial declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.The reason I focus on the first 100 days now is because Korea’s next administration will begin on June 4, immediately following the presidential election on June 3. History does not leap forward, but patterns do emerge. The early days of past administrations offer important lessons for the incoming government. I would emphasize three in particular.First is the importance of leadership. Yoon’s early failure stemmed largely from arrogance and a lack of communication. The kind of leadership needed today is what international relations scholar Joseph Nye has called “complex leadership,” which blends three kinds of power. A successful leader must use soft power, characterized by emotional intelligence, vision and dialogue. They must also apply hard power — organizational control and political calculation. Most critically, they must possess smart power, the ability to combine both. In today’s era of strongmen and global instability, we need leadership that unites democratic restraint with decisive competence.Second is the need for a new economic vision. Here, Moon’s experience offers a cautionary tale. Because his administration pushed major economic initiatives while also trying to establish its governing agenda, key policies lacked thorough vetting. The income-led growth strategy, for instance, was introduced prematurely. The new government must be ready to act swiftly to stabilize livelihoods and address global trade challenges. It must also prioritize investment in innovation sectors, including AI, as pledged by all major presidential candidates. Effective policy coordination between the presidential office, the Cabinet and advisory committees will be essential.Third is the imperative of national unity. Moon declared himself a “president for all citizens” in his inaugural address, and Yoon pledged to build a country where “the people are the true owners.” Yet both promises ultimately fell flat. Achieving democratic unity in an age of political polarization requires three commitments: inclusion of political opponents, institutionalized cooperation and active engagement with civil society. The next president must strive to embrace even those who did not vote for them.Returning to Roosevelt’s New Deal, historian Alan Brinkley wrote in "The Unfinished Nation" (1993) that its most important legacy was convincing Americans “that it was no longer necessary to leave the fate of individuals entirely to chance or to the workings of the unregulated market.”What is the purpose of government? In an uncertain economy and unstable society, its most vital role is to protect individuals from unexpected misfortune. While it must also encourage personal initiative and respect the vitality of markets, a government must be capable and responsive.As Korea stands on the brink of a new administration, I am surely not alone in hoping that the first 100 days bring not only vision, but vigor — and the competence to meet the moment.